BREAKING NEWS: There’s an Active Shooter on the Las Vegas Strip

In situations like this, early news can be unreliable. Death counts, the number of shooters and other information can be incorrect in initial reports. However, there are reports of a shooter in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Audio from the scene seems to indicate multiple gunshots were fired.

Active shooter Las Vegas strip I’m ok locked in my room lights off windows closed. Shooter is directly across the street. Shots heard on vid pic.twitter.com/Z4mz3E3bmE — Bryan Heifner (@HBryanBHHS) October 2, 2017

This apparently happened at a Mandalay Bay concert.

Prayers to all on the Las Vegas strip right now. Large mass shooting taking place during concert at Mandalay Bay pic.twitter.com/BMTxJlw7ej — Nate Woodard (@storm_chaser82) October 2, 2017

Is this domestic terrorism or something else? It’s impossible to say at this early juncture, but multiple people have been sent to the hospital. Currently, there are no confirmed reports of the number of dead and wounded. Stay with Right Wing News for updates as they come in.

Update: This video gives a better sense of what happened on the scene…

Terrifying scene as concert goers attend to injured while gunman opens fire at Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/3bisNIjur2 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 2, 2017

Update #2: One suspect has been shot dead.

BREAKING: @GerardNews3LV reporting 1 suspect dead in Mandalay Bay room, following mass shooting outside hotel on Las Vegas Strip. #LasVegas — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) October 2, 2017

Police scanner traffic indicates he died from gunshot wound. 32nd floor. — Kelsey Thomas (@KelseyNews3LV) October 2, 2017

Update #3: The latest reports say at least 20 people have been sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. We’re hearing preliminary reports of a large number of people killed as well, but those have yet to be confirmed by reputable sources.