BREAKING NEWS: There’s an Active Shooter on the Las Vegas Strip

John Hawkins
02 Oct, 2017 by
In situations like this, early news can be unreliable. Death counts, the number of shooters and other information can be incorrect in initial reports. However, there are reports of a shooter in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Audio from the scene seems to indicate multiple gunshots were fired.

This apparently happened at a Mandalay Bay concert.

Is this domestic terrorism or something else? It’s impossible to say at this early juncture, but multiple people have been sent to the hospital. Currently, there are no confirmed reports of the number of dead and wounded. Stay with Right Wing News for updates as they come in.

Update: This video gives a better sense of what happened on the scene…

Update #2: One suspect has been shot dead.

Update #3: The latest reports say at least 20 people have been sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds. We’re hearing preliminary reports of a large number of people killed as well, but those have yet to be confirmed by reputable sources.

