BREAKING: Prominent Democrat Just INDICTED For EXTORTION And…

Philadelphia’s district attorney is in some serious hot water. Tuesday, a grand jury returned a 23-count indictment against Rufus Seth Williams, and he’s being charged with some seriously disturbing crimes. His charges include bribery, extortion, wire fraud… and something that most will find infuriating.

Williams is charged with “10 counts of travel and use of interstate facilities to promote and facilitate bribery contrary to Pennsylvania law, two counts of Hobbs Act extortion under color of official right, five counts of honest services wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.”

His bribe charges are said to be related to money he accepted from two business owners in exchange for agreeing to perform official services. From July 2010 to July 2015, he is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes from the business owners, and filed false personal financial statements. When he found out that a federal investigation was underway, he amended his financial disclosure statements to include many of the items given to him, but still left out other items, such as a Jaguar.

He’s also charged with defrauding a nursing home, as well as money that was marked for a family member’s care. He allegedly diverted a family member’s pension and Social Security payments to himself, using them on himself instead of on the family member’s nursing home costs, and then lied to the nursing home, saying the relative spent the money. He accepted $10,000 from family and friends to cover the nursing home debt, but then spent it on himself again.

The investigation included agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), FBI and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI). The case has been assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, with two prosecutors from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania office assigned to the case. If found guilty of these charges, he could face a lengthy prison sentence.

