BREAKING: Vegas Strip SHUT DOWN After Mass Shooting – Dozens Dead, Hundreds More Injured [VIDEO]

WARNING: Graphic Content

Today is a tough day in Vegas for a whole bunch of people. The Strip will never be the same. I got up this morning to the horrific news that more than 50 people were killed and over 400 hundred were wounded at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay last night. The Strip is shut down. I lived in Vegas for over twenty years and still have many friends there, including my best friend, Michele Fiore. I am still trying to reach her to see if she is okay. I wept when I heard the news and just went numb. I can’t believe this happened.

Stephen Paddock, 64, who was somewhat of a professional gambler, shot into a crowd of 40,000 people from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay. He had over ten guns at his disposal and he had cameras set up to watch for the police. He checked into the hotel on September 28th, so this was well-planned. He shot himself in the head before SWAT could get to him. His girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is Filipino, but was not involved in the shooting. Some reports say she was out of the country, others say she is in custody, but she was not present for the mass slaughter. Paddock was, however, using her credentials and credit card at the hotel.

As Paddock shot into the crowd, there was nowhere to hide or run to. People got down as if that would protect them and it didn’t. The pictures and video are graphic and horrific. Descriptions are graphic: “Holy f–k this girl just got shot in the f–king head,” professional poker player and Instagram star Dan Bilzerian said. “So f–king crazy…So I had to go grab a gun, I’m f–king heading back…Some kind of mass shooting…Guy had a heavy caliber weapon for sure…Saw a girl f–king get shot in the face right next to me, her brains f–king hanging out.”

Paddock had moved around a lot. He had lived in California, Florida, Reno, Henderson and Mesquite. I know a couple of officers were wounded and sent to the hospital and two off-duty officers were killed. This is the worst mass shooting in US history. The gunman’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters outside his Florida home early Monday “an asteroid just fell on us” and he has no history of mental illness. Paddock said his brother is “just a guy” and he “freaked,” and had retired to Vegas because he liked gambling. But these are not the actions of a disgruntled gambler. This was well-planned and methodically carried. out.

President Trump tweeted his condolences when he heard of the tragedy. These are my old stomping grounds and I just can’t imagine this occurring there. We feared something like this would eventually happen. It’s why we moved up north. But you can’t get away from this anymore.

People thought the pops at first were a speaker problem, then they thought they were fireworks. Shooting would splatter, stop and then resume. People panicked and many got down as if that would protect them. Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage. “It was the craziest stuff I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” Yazzie told the Associated Press. “You could hear that the noise was coming from west of us, from Mandalay Bay. You could see a flash- flash- flash- flash.”

There is no word on motive, religious/political affiliation or if he left a manifesto behind. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Las Vegas, especially those touched by this nightmare. At the very least, this is domestic terror.

