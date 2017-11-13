BREAKING: Woman Accuses George H.W. Bush of GROPING Her When She Was A Child

George H.W. Bush, who recently called Trump a “blowhard,” has now been accused by six different women of groping.

Roslyn Corrigan, who was 16 at the time of her visit with George H.W. Bush said that she was at first excited to meet the former President. Bush, who was 79 years old at the time, allegedly grapped Roslyn’s buttocks at the event that was held in November of 2003. The event was hosted by the Woodlands, Texas office of the CIA, where Roslyn’s father worked. He and another intelligence agents brought their families to meet Bush, and Rosyln said that at the time her reaction was “absolute horror” and that she was “really, really confused.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

She said that since she was just a teenager, she didn’t know what to say, but all she did was look at her mother. Roslyn said that the groping occurred while they were standing next to Bush for a photograph. So far, the five women who have claimed to have been groped by the elder Bush have all had similar stories, where he allegedly groped these women while standing next to them for photographs or in similar meet and greet situations.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath has had his hands full has been very busy addressing the claims, this time saying that “George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone harm or distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he may have offended during a photo op.”

But, McGrath has said in the past that his boss has “patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner,” also blaming the fact that since he has been wheelchair bound in the last few years he has been more likely to be at butt height than ever before and may have inadvertently grabbed women. Bush has been a wheelchair user since 2012, but as we can see the above photo, he was standing tall in 2003 when he met Rosyln.

A novelist named Christina Baker Kline met Bush in 2014 at a Literacy fundraiser and said that she was inappropriately touched by the President who made a joke about his favorite book being David Cop-A-Feel as he squeezed her rear end. Christina said she automatically swiped his hand away during the photo op. Jim McGrath’s response indicated that the ol’ David Cop-A-Feel was one of his favorite joke lines, saying that while some people are offended, others (who?!) have felt it was a kinder, more innocent kind of grope.