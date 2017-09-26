Cannibal Family Confesses To Eating 30 People After Horrific Evidence Is Found

I hope you have already eaten awhile ago, because this is going to put you off your feed. Sorry. Once again, we are back to my favorite subject… Russia. This time it’s not for military or spy talk unfortunately. No… this is about a couple that were happily married and cannibals. They would use dating sites to lure people to their deaths. They have eaten at least 30 people since 1999, mostly women. That’s impressively sick and twisted. The couple are from Krasnodar in Russia and have confessed to the crimes.

Dmitry Baksheev, 35, came clean after Russian interrogators got done with him. He and his wife Natalia stored body parts in freezers and pickled them for storage. It is also feared that Natalia, 42, fed human meat to student pilots in the military academy where she was a nurse. Wow… this will probably be made into a horror flick that I will never, ever watch. The couple was detained after seven bags of body parts were found in their fridge and freezer. At least one jar of pickled human parts and 19 slices of human flesh were also found in their flat. Many cans with steamed meat were found in their kitchen.

The couple lived in filthy, squalid conditions. Depraved and disgusting doesn’t begin to cover these two. They are claiming that Natalia took in her orphaned husband as a teenager and wed him when he turned 18. There’s a seven-year age difference. Natalia was shown the faces of missing women in southern Russia and identified dozens who she claimed were their victims. The Russians sent a psychologist from Nizhny Novgorod to make her talk. And talk she did.

“In their home, many mobile phones of their victims were found, and also video lessons on how to cook meals from human meat,” reported the police source. Natalia was deemed mentally healthy. Gee, I didn’t know you could be a psychopath and be ‘mentally healthy’. Noted. These are serial killers and cannibals. They are about as far from being mentally stable as you can get. So far, the police only have concrete evidence of two women they have killed and eaten. I’d say it’s a good bet they are telling the truth about the number of victims. They are proud of it.

Baksheev was arrested after a man found his cell phone in the middle of the street and saw pics of him posing for selfies with a woman’s body parts. “He took a selfie with the hand in his mouth, at the same time he put the fingers of the dead hand into his nose,” stated a police report. “Then he cut one finger with a knife.” A police officer also added: “The earliest date of their culinary experiment is 28 December 1999 – the date on one of the photographs. We can see a cooked human head at the big plate surrounded by mandarins. They put olives into the eyes and attached a lemon to the nose.” I feel queasy.

The police conducted a search for body parts and found them in a garbage can near the flat where these two lived. They found a red-haired woman’s head in a bucket, with human skin nearby. They found more human remains in the cellar. Baksheev confessed to throwing away the body parts and said it was a stupid thing to do. The dead woman was identified as Elena B. She lived in the military academy where the cannibal couple resided. The police believe she was killed in a nearby forest and dismembered there. Then she was brought home in Baksheev’s backpack.

Natalia was fired from the military academy for being a drunk. The military academy is part of the Russian Defence Ministry and is connected to the Kremlin. I don’t see this ending well for this cannibal couple. Fresh out of sympathy for these monsters.