Convicted Rapist Has Massive Meltdown During Deportation – ‘I’ll Have Marshall Shoot Me, I’d Rather Die’

Koffi Ameyapoh is a 51 year-old illegal alien here from Africa. He raped a child and ICE officials were intent on loading him onto a plane and deporting him back to Togo, Africa. As they were doing that, this beast threw a fit and began screaming and thrashing… fighting with officials as they tried to board him on a plane at Dulles International Airport. He began screaming that he “would rather die than go back to Togo.” He also yelled, “I am not going back to Togo!”

Ameyapoh warned ICE that they would be “shipping a dead body” to Togo if he were sent back to his homeland. Sounds like he intended murder by cop. This demon raped a child in 2006. I guess he served his sentence and is now being deported as per the rule of law here in the US. Frankly, he should have been executed for raping a child. He injured several immigration officers as they were trying to deport him. His outburst earned him a new federal charge of “hampering departure from the United States” to be filed against him. I kind of doubt he cares.

The new charge necessitated his removal from the airport and back into custody for another proceeding to add to his record. He fought with the agents on the top floor of the airport’s hourly parking garage, according to court filings from prosecutors. Wearing full restraints, Ameyapoh reportedly ran toward the railings and began tussling with the agents. He is accused of injuring at least two of the officers, causing bruising and arm abrasions. “I am going to make a commotion at the terminal, so the marshals can shoot me because I would rather die than go back to Togo,” he added. Well, that didn’t work the way he had planned. He’s now been sent back to the Howard County Jail. He’s also listed on the Maryland sex offender registry.

Ameyapoh’s attorney declined to comment. A judge ordered Ameyapoh remain detained until further proceedings in the newly filed case for the incident at Dulles. You know, it’s a good thing I’m not an ICE agent. I would have been sorely tempted to grant this slug his last wish. He must really fear what they’ll do to him when he gets back to Africa. Good. He says he would rather die than go back… I’m also good with that. I’m just in that kind of mood today. This is why we need to vet refugees and deport illegal aliens.