Corrupt Lobbyist Tony Podesta Facing Criminal Inquiry In Robert Mueller’s Investigation

Well, this is certainly long overdue. Mega-lobbyist Tony Podesta is now facing a criminal inquiry as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. At least Mueller is getting something right here. The Podesta brothers are dirty as all get out and snug in bed with the Russians. They have been for many years. This is coming out via an NBC News report, which is surprising. Part of me is waiting for the other shoe to drop. Sources are now evidently saying that Mueller’s investigation “has now morphed into a criminal inquiry” about whether the Podesta Group violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the report. You betcha they did.

You’ll remember no doubt, that Tony’s brother John was the campaign chairman for Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election. He’s no longer directly tied to the group (or so he says), but that does not get him off the hook here. The Podesta Group filed a FARA registration retroactively after reports revealed that they received payments from a think tank funded by a foreign government. That would be the Ukraine, closely followed by Russia directly.

The Podesta brothers have spent decades leveraging each other’s ties to create more power, wealth and influence for themselves and their causes. They have operated unfettered because those in power had no interest in going after them. My, how things have changed. The Podesta Group is claiming that they are cooperating with the investigation. We’ll see.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Right now, Tony is the primary focus of the inquiry. The Podesta Group is tangled up in lobbying for the Ukraine and they didn’t file the proper paperwork. That was not an oversight. Both Paul Managort’s and Tony Podesta’s organizations only filed the proper paperwork after their involvement was reported by the media. It seems to me that the Russians seem to be connected to an awful lot of people in DC these days. Manafort and Podesta are tied to the same Russian oligarchs.

The Podesta Group received more than $1.2 million from the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine for its work from 2012 to 2014, according to the new disclosures. The Podesta Group’s work included meetings with State Department officials Tom Nides and Jake Sullivan and staffers of Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), as well as contacting congressional staff, reporters and think tank researchers. Very interesting, wouldn’t you say?

There is a very real chance that when all of this plays out, aside from Flynn and Manafort going down, leftists such as the Podestas may wind up getting nailed as well. No sympathy here. I hope they get Carter Page too while they are at it along with Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Susan Rice and a ton of corrupt others on the left. Good hunting fellas.