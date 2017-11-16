Couple Caught Having Sex ‘Really Fast’ at Texas Movie Theater [PHOTOS]

Okay… this is just gross. What is wrong with these people? At the Santikos Casa Blanca cinema in San Antonio, Texas, a randy couple decided they just wanted a quickie. They have loungers there, so I guess they interpreted that as a ready-made bed or something. The couple are facing charges of public lewdness. They were caught getting it on by theater employees. Those poor employees… they’ll never get that sight out of their memories. There’s not enough bleach in the world to un-see that disgusting scene. Ewww.

This gives a whole new meaning to ‘get a room!’ Melissa Dawn Feist-McCuistion, 39, and Adam Emmet Lee, 40, were arrested early Thursday at the Santikos Casa Blanca cinema, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Evidently, an employee was ‘shocked’ when they found Feist-McCuistion performing a sex act on Lee in the theater and left to tell a manager, according to an incident report. Okay, there goes lunch. I didn’t think it could get any more unappealing… guess I was wrong.

When the employee and the manager returned to put an end to the frolicking, they found the couple having sex “really fast.” I guess we all know what that means. Wonder what movie this was in and if there were kids around? I guess they didn’t care. The manager told the pair to stop, but told police that Feist-McCuistion and Lee seemed surprised and “stood there for a long time” before they got dressed. More pictures that can’t be deleted. These people have no shame and boy, they really should. “This is a public place,” he told her. “You need to stop what you are doing and get off of him.”

When Bexar County deputies arrived on the scene, they interviewed the couple and the management. The deputies asked the manager and assistant manager if they had seen the couples’ genitals at all. “No,” the manager said, according to the report,” but we could see that their clothing was off and they were trying really hard to cover themselves with a small blanket that they had!” Lee said that he should have known better and admitted to the sex acts. Wonder if he blamed it on her? Was he was smirking when he confessed? I bet he was… he seems proud of it. “Yah man, I should have known better… was stupid on my part… we were just having a little fun!” he told a deputy. Pornographic fun in a family setting? I hope that theater bans them for life.

Feist-McCuistion and Lee were booked into the Bexar County jail on one count each of public lewdness. They each posted $1,600 bond later that day and were free to go. That seems like a slap on the wrist for something that is so very offensive to everyone that encountered it.