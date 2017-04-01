Criminal Dressed In Black, Kicks Open Marine Vet’s Home Door…Finds A Gun Barrel Pointing At Him!

If you break into the home of a Marine veteran at 3:00 AM, you might just get killed. Retired US Marine, Brian Sant, had just gotten home after working a third shift. He was relaxing in his living room when 33 year-old known criminal Puleaga Danny Tupu and his accomplice, dressed all in black, kicked in Sant’s door. Tough Mr. Sant fought them both. But what they were not counting on was Sant’s son, who heard the commotion and came out of the other room with a gun blazing. He shot and killed Tupu and injured the other thug who is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brian Sant fought to defend this nation and our Second Amendment right to own the weapons of our choosing, including firearms. It seems his service is being repaid by that very Second Amendment which enabled his protection and likely saved his life that night.

Sant said “You got veterans living around in these apartments. You don’t know who’s got a gun.” Indeed Mr. Sant. Thank you for your service. And thanks to your son for doing what needed to be done. Maybe criminals will think twice about breaking into those apartments. The Second Amendment saves yet another life.

