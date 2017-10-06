DISTURBING Turn Of Events: County Sheriff Says We Have To Assume Las Vegas Shooter “Had Help” [VIDEO]

I watched Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo give this press conference on TV. He’s certainly right when he says the guy would have had to have been a super-villain to pull this off himself. And he’s right to assume he had help. I don’t see how he couldn’t have had assistance in all this and there are far too many unanswered questions still floating around. Yep, they are talking to the Filipino girlfriend, but there’s another woman that spent time with Paddock right up until the shooting. There’s even a receipt showing two people ate in his room and there are reports of a woman who was telling people they were all going to die.

And I also just don’t believe this guy could move this many guns, tons of ammo and explosive material and the Filipino girlfriend not ever see any of it. He had to train frequently as well. Something is just way off here and I have no idea what it is yet. Lombardo said, “Look at this. You look at the weapon obtaining the different amounts of tannerite available, do you think this was all accomplished on his own, face value? You got to make the assumption he had to have help at some point, and we want to insure that’s the answer. Maybe he’s a super guy, super hero–not a hero, super–I won’t use the word. Maybe he’s super — that was working out this out on his own, but it will be hard for me to believe that.”

He also stated, “Here’s the reason why, put one and one–two and two together, another residence in Reno with firearms, okay, electronics and everything else associated with larger amounts of ammo, a place in Mesquite, we know he had a girlfriend. Do you think this is all self-facing individual without talking to somebody, it was sequestered amongst himself. Come on focus folks these type of investigations have been occurring in the last few years and we have to investigate that.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

This guy had no criminal history. He had no freaking digital, social media footprint. He was communicating with someone in some fashion and that needs to be uncovered. He evidently planned a car bomb. He also had checked out a room downtown that would have overlooked another concert. He had reserved a room in Chicago overseeing the Lollapalooza event that Malia Obama was at and he reserved a room in Boston. They are now saying he planned to escape and it looks to me that he was going to try other attacks before fleeing. I have to wonder if that $100,000 sent to the Philippines was so he could flee after he was done. In the end, he failed at that and took the easy way out by killing himself. But this whole set up is beyond hinky.

Paddock had no military background… no training in firearms that we know of. He was certainly no Navy SEAL. A multi-millionaire just suddenly decides to off a bunch of innocent people. We need to know why, if for nothing else for closure. But I’m thinking there’s got to be more to this. A lot more and I’m certain the authorities know a lot more than they are saying at this point. He had 42 guns, 23 in the room with a dozen bumpstocks. He had ammonium nitrate and tannerite in his car. He had thousands and thousands of rounds of ammo and I’ve seen pictures of stacks of magazines on the floor of his room. He set up cameras to watch for police and to film himself. ISIS has claimed four times he was a convert to Islam six months ago and was a soldier for Allah. But Jihadists don’t commit suicide like that. So, I’m perplexed over this guy.

The FBI has also noted that they are following up leads “all across the country” and “around the world.” So, in the end, I think there is a lot more to this story. I just honestly have no idea what it is at this point. I would suggest they find that other woman and fast. She may try and finish some of what he started.