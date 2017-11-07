Donna Brazile Is On A Roll – Reveals Who She Believes Murdered Seth Rich [VIDEO]

Donna Brazile is tearing the Democratic Party to shreds. Good times. My theory is she’s doing this to lurch them into Bolshevik Bernie territory. Embrace communism and purge the not-quite-as-radical leadership. I am not enamored of Brazile as some on the right are because I don’t trust her at all. I believe her when she says that Hillary Clinton rigged the Democratic primary, because we all knew she did. It was not a surprise. But now… she’s trolling the Seth Rich case. After he was murdered in an alleged robbery, she claims she feared for her life and stayed away from windows so a sniper wouldn’t get her. She put security up at her home and started checking potted plants for Russian bugs. SMH.

She’s now saying that she believes that Seth Rich’s killer was someone who hated white people or the Russians. Okay… now we are wandering off into NaNa Land. Rich was not killed for being white and the Russians wouldn’t have bothered. Either it was a robbery, which I find very convenient… or powers within the Democrat Party had him offed. But Russians? Please.

From her book “Hacks“:

I felt some responsibility for Seth Rich’s death. I didn’t bring him into the DNC, but I helped keep him there working on voting rights. With all I knew now about the Russians’ hacking, I could not help but wonder if they had played some part in his unsolved murder. Besides that, racial tensions were high that summer and I worried that he was murdered for being white on the wrong side of town. [My friend] Elaine expressed her doubts about that, and I heard her. The FBI said that they did not see any Russian fingerprints there.

The DNC data staffer was killed days before WikiLeaks began publishing its emails and his valuables were not taken. Allegedly, the police were told to back off as well. The Rich case smells to high heaven. What Brazile is saying though is just bonkers and it sounds like deflection. I will say this… I believe WikiLeaks to be a Russian propaganda outlet. But, if they wanted Rich dead, it would have been much more subtle… say a heart attack.

Now, get this… Brazile claims she had a “spook,” with connections to the intelligence community, who told her after the killing that she needed protection for herself, including cameras, alarms and backup power at her house, and that she heeded his advice. Right. Color me extremely skeptical. She is also claiming that she was so shook up over Rich’s death that she used her brief, only phone call from Hillary Clinton after the election loss to bring him up. Again, she allegedly asked Clinton to use some of the millions of dollars the campaign had in order to set up a reward fund to find his murderer. But Hillary said she “really had to go.” Sorry, not buying it. Brazile is whipping all this up for her own purposes. It makes me doubt her on a lot of other things as well.

I knew the campaign had over $3 million set aside in a legal fund. Could she help me get this lawsuit started? And don’t forget the murder of Seth Rich, I told her. Did she want to contribute to Seth’s reward fund? We still hadn’t found the person responsible for the tragic murder of this bright young DNC staffer. You’re right, she said. We’re going to get to that. But she really had to go. She had made the call and checked it off her list, and I accepted after we said our good-byes that I might never hear from her again.

My bullsh*t meter is pegging here. Part of this is to sell books, but I fear a large part of this drama is to win Trump people over to Sanders and to provide cover for Dems. Careful what you believe out there folks. This is just bizarre.