Driver Leaves Passenger To Burn Alive In His Blazing Car – Hails Cab To Go To Hospital [VIDEO]

You just have to ask yourself, what kind of monster does something like this? In New York, 23 year-old Saeed Ahmed was speeding and ran into a barrier. Harleen Grewel, 25, was in the front seat with him. The car burst into flames. He calmly got out, waved down a taxi and went to a hospital for his burns. He left the young woman he called his friend to burn to death at the scene. The man seems to be Muslim. Does he value the life of a woman so little that he would just let her die like that? Evidently so.

This happened Friday night in Brooklyn. This poor woman never stood a chance. She was pronounced dead at the scene after her charred body was found in the front passenger seat by firefighters. Witnesses say he was weaving in and out of traffic on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway before his 2007 Infiniti G35 hit the barrier. Ahmed was later arrested at the hospital, where he was being treated for burns on his arms and legs.

Ahmed’s own father was shocked that he would do this. “I don’t know what happened yet, I need to see him, talk to him, find out what happened,” Mohammad Azam told the New York Daily News. He added that he has no idea what goes on in Ahmad’s life and he is often out late with his friends. Way to distance yourself dad. His brother Waheed Ahmad, 21, told the New York Post that he never fled the crash scene and suffered his injuries trying to save his friend. Really? Because video says otherwise and he was arrested at a hospital.

“He did not just run away from the scene. He lost his phone in the car [and was] unable to call the ambulance,” he said. “He tried to get her out. That’s how his hands and his legs and his neck got burned. He couldn’t get her out. The fire got too crazy. It just burned so quick. Everything is chaos right now. We are shocked. It’s horrifying for the girl and her family. He’s emotionally distraught. Every time they ask him about what happened, he’s crying and screaming. His friend burned alive.” He could have waited for the police who were surely on their way. Saeed admitted to police that he had been drinking alcohol before the crash, but a subsequent blood test revealed he was not legally drunk. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and speeding. They should add gross negligence and depraved indifference to those charges.

