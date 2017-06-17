EXCLUSIVE: Assassination List Found On Hodgkinson’s Body, Guess Who Was On It [VIDEO]

When the Republicans were shot this last week at a baseball practice in Virginia, I had a random thought that most there were on the House Freedom Caucus, but I didn’t give it any more introspection than that. As it turns out, I should have. James T. Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders acolyte and the demon who shot five Republicans, including Congressman Scalise, an aide, a lobbyist and two police officers, had a nifty assassination list on his person it would seem. On that list were Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks. It also included Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith. All six belong to the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

The authorities are cautioning Republicans not to jump to conclusions here. But I don’t see how you can’t. What immediately comes to mind is was Hodgkinson doing this on his lonesome, or did he have others conspiring with him? He certainly belonged to a number of hate groups on Facebook. Who knows who he was collaborating with. I suggest the authorities find out and fast. This looks premeditated and planned. They aren’t going after RINOs, they are going after the most conservative Republicans out there.

From The Daily Caller:

James T. Hodgkinson, the shooter who opened fire on dozens of Republican congressmen and staffers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday, had a list of Republican names in his pocket that was recovered by the FBI, The Daily Caller has learned. The news that the shooter had a list of names suggests the shooting was not a random outburst, but instead appears to be a premeditated political assassination. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The list was written out on notepad paper and found in the shooter’s pocket, according to multiple sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the investigation. The list of names included Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, TheDC has confirmed. Fox News reported after this story that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith are also on the list. All six congressmen are members of the House Freedom Caucus, which contains the lower chamber’s most conservative members. The FBI has contacted the congressmen to inform them of their inclusion on the list. Rep. Franks confirmed to Fox News that law enforcement officials have told him he is on the list.

“For those still wondering, he didn’t hate baseball or beautiful summer mornings in June,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in reference to this article. “He hated Republicans.” Exactly. And he was planning to head home after his killing spree. That’s just cold as hell. Frankly, I’m glad he’s dead, I just wish we had been able to find out who he was plotting with before he toddled off to hell.

The Republicans have all been notified by the FBI and I assume all are going to get added security. They better. The FBI also recovered a cell phone, a computer and a camera in the shooter’s van and they are processing the items, according to a statement the agency issued on Thursday. The members of one of the hate groups on Facebook actually celebrated Hodgkinson’s mass assassination attempt.

Hodgkinson’s widow, Suzanne Hodgkinson, said Thursday afternoon that she had “no idea” he was going to carry out the murders. James told her that he was going to Washington, D.C. to “work on taxes” and “change the tax brackets,” she said. I hope the FBI is questioning her over who her hubby was hanging out with. Just sayin’.