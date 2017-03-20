FBI HEARING BOMBSHELL: ‘Punishable By a Felony, Up to 10 Years in Prison…’

James Comey continues to testify before Congress, and while Democrats are focusing on the alleged relationship between the Russian government and the Trump campaign last year, there’s another big issue being discussed: whether or not Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. And Trey Gowdy just dropped a bombshell.

Comey first said that he had “no information that supports” Trump’s claims that Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped. “No individual can direct electronic surveillance of anyone,” Comey said. “We don’t have any information that supports those tweets.”

If an agency wants to get intelligence on an investigation, they must first obtain a FISA warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Gowdy started by asking if FISA was “critical to our national security”; Comey answered yes. He then asked if the “unauthorized dissemination” about a FISA warrant was a crime; Comey again said yes. Then it got interesting.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Has the investigation into the leak of classified information begun yet?” Gowdy asked. Comey sidestepped the question, refusing to comment.



"Unauthorized dissemination of classified or…legally protected material punishable by a felony up to 10 yrs in federal prison." –@TGowdySC pic.twitter.com/L8cBcMRxsS — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 20, 2017

BOOM!