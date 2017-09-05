Flesh-Eating Serial Killer FINALLY Learns Karma Comes Back Around [PHOTOS]

Most Americans are familiar with many serial killers: John Wayne Gacy, Ted Bundy, Charles Manson. But for every serial killer we know about it, many more go unknown — killers that are sick, violent, and twisted. Some of them are caught, and when they are, they learn that they can never truly escape justice.

Joseph Roy Metheny was a serial killer who claims to have chopped up his victims and then sold their flesh as barbecue. Metheny victims were all from the Baltimore area, although he was only convicted of two murders: that of 23-year-old Kathy Spicer and 39-year-old Cathy Ann Magaziner. But in a statement, he claimed to have killed more.

“I killed seven people, three men, and four women,” he rote. “Two men I chopped up with an axe under a bridge in South Baltimore. I was found not guilty for them cause they couldn’t prove I did it. Under that same bridge I also killed two women and one man who was fishing, who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I weighed their bodies down and put them in that river. I showed the police where I put them about 3 years later, but they couldn’t find them. So they could not charge me for them.”

According to Metheny, the murders started after his wife left him, having become addicted to crack and running away with their six-year-old son. As he had a criminal record, he couldn’t get custody of the boy, and so began taking out his revenge on “homeless motherf*****s” and “crackwhores”.

In 1994, he met Magaziner, had sex with her, and said he strangled her with an extension cord. Her remains were found buried on his proprty, further backing up his story. But he didn’t just bury her body — or that of Spicer.

“I killed and butchered their bodies up,” he claimed. “I cut the meat up and put it in some Tupperware bowls then put it in a freezer. … Over the next couple weeks on the weekends I opened up a little open-pit beef stand. I had real roast beef and pork sandwiches and why not they were very good. The human body tastes was very similar to pork. If you mix it together no one can tell the difference. Everything was going pretty good until I ran out of my special meat.”

For Metheny, this was apparently funny. “So the next time you’re riding down the road and you happen to see an open pit beef stand, that you’ve never seen before, make sure you think about this story before you take a bite of that sandwich,” he wrote in his confession. “Sometimes you never know who you may be eating. Ha! Ha!”

Metheny was mordibly obese, something he bragged about, and reportedly weighed over 450 pounds. He asked for the death penalty for his crimes, saying, “The words ‘I’m sorry’ will never come out, for they would be a lie. I am more than willing to give up my life for what I have done, to have God judge me and send [me] to hell for eternity.” Initially, he got his wish, but his sentence was then reduced to two life sentences without parole. But eventually, he still got the death penalty, in a way. He was found dead in his cell in August, a death that is still under investigation.