George Takei Is Humiliated After Claiming Scalise Being Shot Is ‘Universe’ Pushing Social Justice…

George Takei is a bitter, bigot who has no empathy whatsoever for anyone if they are not gay. Just disgusting. He went on Twitter after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last week by a Bernie Sanders supporter and instead of wishing him a speedy recovery, he called him “bigoted” and “homophobic.” Takei is as bad as that Democratic strategist, James Devine, in New Jersey who stated: “We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen.” When asked if he would apologize for or if he regrets using the inflammatory hashtag, Devine replied, “I really apologize to any Republican snowflakes out there wringing their hands on Fox News because I hurt their feelings. That’s the apology. ‘I don’t have time for political correctness’ is the President’s mantra, so don’t ask me to play by different rules. I’m not going to unilaterally disarm myself in the face of maniacs.” That’s the same mentality Takei displays here.

“The universe doesn’t joke around. The officer who saved bigoted, homophobic Rep. Steve Scalise during baseball practice was a black lesbian,” Takei wrote. Yes, but she was a police officer and a hero first. You only see a black lesbian when you look at her… we see a heroic police officer and her name is Crystal Griner. Big difference. Looks like Takei’s rainbow colors have tainted his view on the world. Takei’s take is that because Scalise is a Republican and supports traditional marriage between a man and woman, he somehow deserved to be shot. That’s just evil, George.

From TheBlaze:

“Star Trek” star George Takei was strongly rebuked on Twitter Saturday after he claimed that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) received some sort of social justice at the hands of the universe when he was shot earlier this week. In the tweet, Takei also labeled Scalise “bigoted” and “homophobic.” “The universe doesn’t joke around. The officer who saved bigoted, homophobic Rep. Steve Scalise during baseball practice was a black lesbian,” Takei wrote. The universe doesn't joke around. The officer who saved bigoted, homophobic Rep. Steve Scalise during baseball practice was a black lesbian. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2017 Takei’s implication, of course, is that because Scalise is a Republican and supports traditional marriage between a man and woman he somehow deserved being shot just to be saved by a person who is both black and lesbian. Takei was referring to Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner. The tweet was penned Saturday morning as Scalise remains in the hospital after nearly dying from a gunshot wound sustained when a lone gunman opened fire on a group of Republican congressmen practicing for the annual congressional baseball game. But Takei didn’t end his hateful political rhetoric there. In a follow up tweet, he also bashed Scalise for “espousing” traditional values on his congressional website: And yet his website still espouses "Family Values" and protecting the "Sanctity of Marriage." pic.twitter.com/4XkgK0slvv — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2017

Scalise almost died from that shot in his hip. The bullet ricocheted off his pelvis, shattering bones and piercing vital organs as it went. He’ll recover, but for a bit there, we thought we would lose him. The House Freedom Caucus member is a true conservative and was on a hit list that the would-be assassin had on him. Takei and other leftists are cheering the attempted assassination and going after Scalise rather than those on the left ginning up deadly violence against the right.

Takei was universally condemned for his tweets today, with some people pointing out that it was a Bernie Sanders supporter who shot Scalise, turning Takei’s “universe justice” narrative upside down and inside out. One commenter said, “That black lesbian was almost killed by a white, leftist Bernie-supporting psychopath. The universe is so strange.” Being gay and social justice had nothing to do with what happened this week. Being full of hate certainly does and Takei might want to check himself on that front.

She was also shot by Bernie volunteer, stupid universe. https://t.co/RqFstieLlW — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 17, 2017

You mean the one shot by a Bernie supporter? — just alan (@anythingbutdem) June 17, 2017

That homophobic bigot who has entrusted his life to her for years, and was saved by her without thinking twice pic.twitter.com/fSi9UblKal — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 17, 2017

Pathetic attempt to make people forget that leftists like you are whipping people up in making lists of conservatives to kill https://t.co/cNbq0zC6rl

— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 17, 2017

No George, she was a competent police officer😊. Any categorising is an insult no matter where it comes from. — Ria Greeff (@miriagold) June 17, 2017

George doesn't realize how demeaning this is. She is a person with a name and family. He's reduced her simply to a "black lesbian." Sad. https://t.co/qBsL1bsw3b — Matthew Salzwedel (@mrsalzwedel) June 17, 2017

How about we just credit the officer for her courage instead of worrying so profusely about labels? https://t.co/WmAzPrbszZ — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 17, 2017

What do you call a hate filled gay man??

George Takei — Hillaryous Clinton ™ (@AuntieRiight) June 17, 2017

You do know the black lesbian police officer was shot by a Bernie Sanders fan right? Right…. — MammaMia! 🇺🇸👌🏾 (@Dima_Tology) June 17, 2017

That black lesbian was almost killed by a white, leftist Bernie-supporting psychopath. The universe is so strange. — dr. yvette (@_CosmicGirl) June 17, 2017

So a raving left wing lunatic shot 2 black cops, one of which was gay. Thanks George. I get it. — The Brain (@Glade8r007) June 17, 2017

I bet you don't even know her name, do you? "Black Lesbian" is all you care about. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) June 17, 2017

That's the problem George, you look at her and see "black lesbian", I look at her and just see a hero. — Dan (@goBlu3221) June 17, 2017