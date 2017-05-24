Girl Begs 4 Attackers To Stop Beating Her, Their Reply Is Chilling

This is what happens when you disarm the populace and open your borders, while not vetting anyone who comes in. This is what Britain is now beginning to fight against. I just pray it is not too late there. A 16 year-old girl got drunk and was out roaming around after being with her friends. Stupid yes, but no one deserves what happened to this girl next. A gang of Muslim men took her from a kebab shop where she stopped to ask for directions. They whisked her to one of their homes where they took turns at her. After they were finished, they dumped her out on the street, sobbing and lost. A woman took her in and took care of her.

Three men and a teenager were charged with raping the girl. They beat, bit and brutally raped the girl as she begged them to stop. They just laughed at her and told her this was how they had their fun. The home they took her to was owned by the kebab shop owner, Tamin Rahani. They threw her on a filthy mattress in a room and brutalized her for hours. The girl was so inebriated, she could not relate what had happened clearly. Rehang, Shershah Muslimyar, Rafiullah Hamidy and an unnamed teenager were all arrested and put on trial for the rape.

From American Now:

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly attacked by four strangers who laughed while taking advantage of her. The gang allegedly "took advantage" of the girl after she approached them to ask for help with directions. The girl was drunk at the time, and taken to a room near a pizza restaurant where she was attacked by multiple men who "laughed as they put her through the ordeal." Three men and a teenager were arrested and charged with rape for the horrific crime. "The girl was undoubtedly drunk and was walking the streets alone late at night," prosecutor Simon Taylor said in court, Kent Online reported. "The Crown's case is that her drunkenness, youth and vulnerability would have been [recognized] by the defendants. And it was these factors that they took advantage of in the couple of hours that followed." The girl was taken to the home of restaurant owner Tamin Rahani, one of the four men arrested.

Shershah Muslimyar, 20, of Hovenden Close, Canterbury, restaurant owner Tamin Rahani, 37, of Northwood Road, Ramsgate, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24, of no fixed address and a teenager from Ashford, who can’t be named for legal reasons, all deny three charges of rape. Don’t they always? To Islamists it’s always entitlement, not rape.

I would not be surprised, given the leanings of the liberal courts in Britain these days, if these rapists walked over this. In the end, they’ll probably blame the poor girl. When will this stop and when will people finally have had enough over these rapes? This isn’t unique or a one-off occurrence. It’s happening all the freaking time now. Time to put a stop to it wherever it occurs.