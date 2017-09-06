Girl Emerges From Tunnel Slide In Tears, Sick When She Looks Inside

Parents never expect that bringing their child to a playground could be a dangerous activity. It should be something fun for kids, a chance for them to run and play and get some energy out. But for one mother and her daughter, their time at a park turned into a nightmare.

Amy Smith, a mother living in the United Kingdom, brought her two-year-old daughter, Demi-Mai, to a park one day to play. While Demi-Mai played on the playground equipment, Smith relaxed and kept an eye on her. But everything changed when Demi-Mai went down a slide; suddenly, Smith heard her daughter screaming, and her leg was bloodied.

She ran to see what had happened, and found her daughter’s leg had been slashed by a broken piece of glass from a bottle that had been “deliberately” placed on the slide. She made sure that her daughter was OK and took her to the hospital, and then, she took a picture of the injury and posted it on Facebook, and the warning quickly went viral.

“I’m really angry that someone would do that in a children’s play park,” Smith said. “I was so proud of Demi as she had just learnt to climb up the rope that leads up to the slide. I helped her up a bit and then she went down the slide. As she reached the bottom she hit the glass which cut her leg. The hospital cleaned up Demi’s wound and luckily she didn’t need any stitches.”

“I hope by bring what happened to people’s attention then it might help other parents avoid their children getting hurt,” she added.

The Natural Environment Services was told about the incident, and went to the park to clean up the glass and investigate for any other pieces of glass or safety issues. On social media, people reacted to the horrific story, disgusted that somewhere like a playground would no longer be safe.

“It’s time for all women of America to stand together, no matter if you have children or not,” one person said. “Are we going to let Satan’s advocates hurt our children. I may not be a Mother but I would never let anyone hurt a child in my family or any of my friends children and Grandchildren get hurt or abused. We have to stand strong and push back so hard that anyone who would even think of hurting a child like the way this little girl received her injuries would think long and hard to attempt to ever do this terrible thing again. United we stand, Divided we fall.”

“I hope this message gets through to everyone who takes kids to playground,” another person commented. “It can happen to anyone. Thanks for the warning and hopefully prevents this from happening again. What an act of evil, hope your little girl is healing physically & mentally. God bless!”