Girl Sexually Assaulted While Walking Home THREE Separate Times On Same Night – Different Men [VIDEO]

This is horrific. A 17 year-old girl in East London, in Tower Hamlets, left a nightclub with her friends and got separated. She was trying to make her way home to Central London, when she was sexually assaulted three separate times in the space of an hour by different men. The police have footage of some of it that they have released and are hunting the men who committed these savage acts. The only saving grace is that she survived the attacks. She was assaulted between 11:55 pm on Friday, September 29th and 12:55 am on Saturday, September 30th.

It all started shortly before midnight when a man picked the girl up and slung her over his shoulder, then carried her off to where he raped her… on Cambridge Heath Road. He left some of her clothing behind. The image quality of the CCTV before the first incident is said to be too poor to release and the man can only be described as wearing dark clothing, according to the police. He is last seen taking her into a doorway and isn’t seen again. The top half of her clothing was left in the road.

The girl stumbled out of the den where she was raped and started down Mint Street. She was being followed by a different bearded man on a racing bicycle. He was wearing a backwards baseball cap. He also had on a hooded jacket that was two-toned in color. He wore dark trousers and a t-shirt, with a backpack on his back. He follows her as she turns right onto Three Colts Lane and heads in the direction of Bethnal Green Overground Station. The girl is seen a short time later when the man approaches her as they reach Corfield Street. He pulls her off the street where he presumably rapes her. Then he left. The girl emerged even more disheveled than before.

She heads back down Corfield Street. Minutes later at 12:45 am, two or three men accosted her next. These were possibly homeless men who then proceeded to rape the girl a third time under some trees, between some parked cars. The man in this group that is believed to have raped the girl is seen on video walking back up the street. He has a distinctive gait because he is bow-legged.

A pedestrian spotted the half-naked girl lying on the ground on Cornfield Street in a state of distress and immediately alerted the police. She was taken to the hospital and got help at that point. There is a possibility the girl was drugged at some point. Detective Inspector Suzanne Jordan, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, (CAS0) said: “This is a horrific multiple sexual assault on an young female who was simply making her way home after a night out. We would like to thank the members of the public who intervened to help her and possibly prevented her ordeal from continuing even further. We believe two of the three were very serious sexual assaults indeed, and are determined to catch the persons responsible for these hideous crimes. I would urge anyone who recognizes either male in these images to contact us as a matter of urgency. We’d also like to speak to any witnesses who haven’t already come forward, or anyone with any information at all however insignificant they believe it might be – it could prove crucial to progressing our inquiries.”

This is just a nightmare for this poor girl and she’ll have to deal with it the rest of her life. The first thing I’d like to point out is that she was underage and shouldn’t have been in a nightclub. Why did she separate from her friends and why didn’t they go after her? I wonder if these were refugees that attacked the girl. I certainly hope they find them. If I had my way, they’d be castrated and executed… in that order. Good thing I’m not in charge.