Girlfriend Survives Four Hour BEATING After Boyfriend Discovers What She Lost…

Kelsie Skillen, 18, was brutally beaten by her boyfriend James McCourt, 19 in their apartment, and after his court date landed him in jail, Kelsie has been spreading her story in the hopes that nobody else should have to suffer like she did.

Coming back from a night out, James realized that Kelsie may have accidentally left his jacket and cigarettes somewhere before they both arrived back at their apartment in Glasgow, Scotland. This was all it took to push James into believing it was a good idea to then spend the next four hours beating his girlfriend and preventing her from leaving their shared home. He told her that she’s “going to have a bruised face tomorrow” and began spitting on her, overpowering her and he continued to beat her.

Luckily she was able to access her iPad which she used to contact her mother. At the time, she was unable to leave on her own power because he had locked the doors and took her keys away.

Now, we’re happy to say that after Kelsie’s mother rescued her, James is currently serving a two year sentence in prison.

After James was jailed, Kelsie, a makeup artist, spoke to media about her experience as a victim of domestic abuse, showing off the photos you see in this article. She said that she was releasing the photos as a warning, saying that she didn’t want others to suffer the way she add. When she first uploaded them to Facebook, she added a note apologizing for the graphic nature, saying:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “…as a lot of you may know… my ex-boyfriend James McCourt basically locked me in our house for 4 hours and battered me repeatedly to the extent I was hospitalized.”

She went on to say that he was mostly hitting her in the face. She posted the pictures on the day of his last court date, celebrating that he was found guilty for “everything he done to me” but that she was left with scarring. She wanted everyone to consider what her ex was really like, because she noticed that he was still being defend on social media.

“I would never be able to forgive myself if I didn’t tell epople about this and another poor girl ended up in my situation.”

She then thanked everyone for their support, saying that it “means a lot.” Almost immediately her post was shared over 1,400 times.

Last year, a television show in Morocco was under fire because one of their morning show segments gave women tips on how to use makeup to cover facial bruises and other signs of domestic abuse.