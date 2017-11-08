Hollywood Actress Embroiled In Terrifying ‘Slave Cult’ – ‘Forced To Hand Over Nude Photos, Beaten With Paddles…’

I remember Dynasty from the 80s. Never watched it, but it had a cult-like following. I guess in more ways than one. Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg is one of 70 to 80 women who are allegedly ‘trapped’ in a secret sex cult. They are blackmailed, branded and beaten with paddles, according to the group’s former publicist. How does someone get tangled up in something like that? Especially a beautiful and talented actress like Oxenberg?

Frank Parlato, the publicist, says that the women feel like they can’t leave the cult. They are evidently brainwashed into handing over nude photos and confessions as “collateral” to prove their lifelong loyalty to the group. Wow, I’m surprised the feds haven’t taken these guys down. Oxenberg claims the group has brainwashed her young daughter, India. She has met with prosecutors in New York and has turned evidence over against the cult leader, Keith Raniere. I guess it’s one thing if it’s you, but another if your child is now going to be subjected to this stuff.

Parlato was the first to go public with all this on his site, The Frank Report. NXIVM claims to be a self-help group, but they are evidently a lot darker than that. The women’s-only group led by Raniere is known as ‘DOS’, which Parlato says stands for “dominus obsequious sororium” – Latin for “master over the slave women.” Okay, that’s just sick and twisted. In order to join, women must hand over pornographic material or financial information that can be used against them if they try to leave.

And here is where it gets just downright evil. Once they are a member or “slave,” they are allegedly encouraged to recruit new women into their “slave pods,” stop dating and be on call 24 hours a day to their “master.” This guy has set himself up his own personal harem. This is where the paddles come in. If they don’t recruit enough new slaves or respond to their master fast enough, they get beaten. One member stated, “If I suffer, cry or have any adverse reaction to being hit I get hit more.”

New members are told to strip naked and then they are forcibly branded. “You are told you are going to get a tiny tattoo and you end up being pinned down, no anesthesia, while a doctor takes a hot iron and slowly brands you with about 50 to 100 strokes of this two inch by two inch brand. It looks like a symbol but it is actually Raniere’s initials – KR and the actress’,” Parlato states. They are allowed only 500 to 800 calories a day because Raniere prefers skinny women and tells his followers that fat “interferes” with his energy levels. His harem willingly sleeps with him because they believe it will heal them to have sex with the 57 year-old. They call him the “Vanguard.” In other words, their leader.

The women go through a ranking system where they earn colors and stripes depending on how many “slaves” they recruit and how well they understand the teachings. Some of the women are given perverse tasks. One woman allegedly told Parlato she’d been ordered to seduce a child molester. Raniere uses the self-help courses to recruit rich, famous or good-looking women to his inner circle. The group is sold as a women’s prestigious empowerment group. They take all the belongings of the women when they join and have total control over them.

I would expect that the feds will take this Raniere guy down over all this and soon. I just don’t understand how someone could fall for something like this. Sick.