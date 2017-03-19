Hotel receptionist on the run after hacking twin babies with cruel weapon

What kind of monster does something like this to one year-old twins? In London last night, a crazed father took a hammer to the twins. The little boy died later that night and his sister is fighting for her life. The mother had run out earlier screaming about her children. The father fled the scene after emergency services arrived and they found the children.

Even if the little girl lives, she will probably never fully recover from this. Why would someone try to kill two innocent little babies like this? It is just beyond understanding and deeply, deeply evil. The twins lived on the top floor of the building with their Romanian mother and Indian father. The father worked at the nearby Pembury Hotel as a receptionist until a few days ago. I wonder if that was the trigger here.

From Metro:

The main suspect accused of attacking twin babies ‘with a hammer’ last night, leaving one dead and his sister critically injured, has been pictured. Police are hunting Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, after the toddlers were rushed to hospital just after 11pm last night. Both children were rushed to an east London hospital, but the boy died at 1am this morning and the girl is still fighting for life. Das was at the flat shortly before the incident, but disappeared after emergency services arrived on the scene, according to police. He lives at the address and is believed to be the father of the two children, neighbours claimed. Witnesses heard a woman shouting ‘my kids’ as she ran outside at around at 11.10pm on Saturday. A woman living opposite the building, who gave her name as Gui Gui, said she heard a woman shouting late last night and opened the window to offer help. She said: ‘I opened the window and I asked her ‘Can I help you, can I call the police for you? She said, ‘My kids’.’ Gui Gui later saw two young children being carried out of the building on Wilberforce Road, near Finsbury Park.

A police car remains parked outside the white three-story building and neighbors said officers had been searching properties along the tree-lined street. They have not found the man yet. A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives are urgently trying to trace a man who was at the flat shortly before the injured children were found, but left before emergency services were called. The man has not been seen since this time. The incident is believed to be domestic. There has been no arrest at this stage and inquiries continue. Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a postmortem examination will be scheduled in due course.”

I hate to ask this, but I wonder about what religion the father was. Or, he may just have snapped. There seems to be a lot of that going on these days. Those poor babies. It just breaks your heart.