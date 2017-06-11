ICE Confirms Border Patrol Agent Kidnapped, Tortured and Mutilated

There is nothing more horrifying than learning that an American citizen was kidnapped by cartel members and subsequently tortured for simply doing his job.

And yet Democrats don’t think anything needs to be done about the situation on the border, which is the same situation that has made it possible for these people to do what they’ve done. Disgusting.

The victim is an agent of the Customs and Border Patrol, and was attacked while off-duty. He was stationed in Deming, New Mexico and was discovered on the side of the road by a passing motorist. A report by the CBP has more information.

“The agent suffered multiple, serious injuries to his head, chest and hands. Emergency Medical Services transported the agent to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for his wounds. The agent is in stable condition. CBP is working closely with the FBI, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and the El Paso Police Department on the ongoing investigation. CBP has informed its workforce of this report and has reminded its law enforcement personnel to be alert and aware of their surroundings and potential threats related to their service.”

The area south of that portion of the American border is controlled largely by the Juarez cartel and La Linea, their enforcers.

Given that the FBI is investigating the matter, it is clear that this man was targeted because of his work as a law enforcement officer instead of as a random attack. This could mean that other agents are at risk of becoming victims of the same people who did this to the off-duty agent.

If you’re a member of the CBP or similar border-dwelling agency, you definitely want to make sure that you are safe. Travel in groups at all times and be armed as often as possible. Don’t let yourself be caught off guard by people who want you dead.

H/T: Breitbart

