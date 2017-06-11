Joe Biden’s Niece Steals 100k in Credit Card Scam… Won’t See Jail Time

This right here shows you that there are two levels of justice in this country. One for the wealthy, politically correct elite and another for the rest of us. Joe Biden’s niece was just nailed on a $100,000 credit card scam charge. She cut a deal where she has to pay back $110,810.04 and will not serve one day in jail. Even if she violates the agreement and doesn’t pay the money back, she walks. How’s that for Manhattan justice, y’all?

This is called identity theft and grand larceny. Do you honestly think a judge would let any of us everyday Americans walk on charges like that? No freaking way! I love how they say ‘borrowed’ when they mean ‘stolen’. Caroline Biden has been in legal trouble before as well. This isn’t her first go around. Her defense lawyer Ira London declined to comment when asked why Biden received preferential treatment by the court. Not surprised… Ira is paid big bucks to clean up the mess and keep his trap shut. That’s why he’s one of the top defense attorneys in New York and one of the most expensive as well.

From the New York Post:

Using a borrowed credit card, the blonde Caroline Biden set up an unauthorized customer account at Bigelow Pharmacy on Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, and racked up the six-figure bill over the course of a year, according to a criminal complaint that does not name the victim card owner. As part of a plea deal before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Kevin McGrath, Biden, 29, pleaded guilty to one charge of grand larceny and another of petit larceny and agreed to make restitution of $110,810.04. If she pays everything back and keeps her nose clean, she can return to court and enter a substitute plea to a lower, misdemeanor charge of petit larceny and be sentenced to two years probation. But she'll stay out of jail even if she fails to live up to the plea deal, instead getting sentenced on the felony larceny to five years probation.

Biden was also in a Manhattan Criminal Court in 2014, on charges of resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and harassment stemming from a fight with her Tribeca roommate. She was taken into custody covered in a sheet to hide herself and wheeled out to a police vehicle. Back in 2013, while her uncle was in the White House, she was arrested for fighting with her roommate (it turned out to be about unpaid rent) and hitting a cop. In lieu of jail time, she underwent anger-management treatment and told the media that “the pressure of being Joe Biden’s niece made her totally unravel.” Poor baby… the pressure! “I shouldn’t be handcuffed!” cops said Biden railed at the time. “You don’t know who you’re doing this to!”

Biden had borrowed the unidentified victim’s Chase credit card this time in order to make a single purchase at Bigelow totaling $672. Instead, between April 5, 2015 and June 24, 2016, she admittedly went on a buying binge. I guess you’d call it that… over $110,000? What the hell did she buy at that pharmacy that cost that much? I shudder to think. She was arrested and arraigned on May 5 and Friday was her second court appearance. Caroline’s father, James Biden Sr., is the financier brother of Joe Biden. Heck of a family you got there, Uncle Joe.