JUST IN: 4 Dead, 24 Wounded in Major US City

Chicago again. There are two Chicagos… one where the wealthy and privileged schmooze and party behind the walls of their private fortresses and the other is the rest of the city. Most of the city is now a gang infested, killing field, where walking outside is like playing Russian roulette. Heck, sitting in your home isn’t safe either. Presidents Day weekend is not even over yet and the death toll there is staggering. At least four are dead and 24 wounded.

Death seems to have a real appetite for the young and innocent in Chicago. But he’s really not picky… an officer was among the wounded and a whole array of citizens joined the number shot in the Windy City this weekend. President Trump has said that if the leadership of Chicago cannot get the violence in hand, that the federal government will step in. The death toll in Chicago is worse than in Iraq. Trump sent in more ATF agents, but it’s going to take something a lot more drastic to stop this lawlessness, I fear.

From Allen West:

Yes it’s Chicago again. We’re still not through with the Presidents Day weekend, but already violence has claimed four lives, and wounded at least 24 more, including two 13-year-old boys. CBS Local reports, The latest killing happened Saturday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood. Eddie Thomas, 33, was sitting in a vehicle at 3:33 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Van Buren when someone in a silver car pulled up and opened fire, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Thomas suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:11 p.m. He lived nearby in the same neighborhood. Small comfort perhaps, but Presidents Weekend last year was even worse in terms of fatalities, when six people were killed and 19 more wounded.

To date, 89 people in Chicago have been killed and 383 wounded. A total of 468 have been shot in Chicago so far this year, which means 9 people Every. Single. Day.

I don’t think the problem is with the police officers themselves… I think it is with what they are allowed to do to curb the crime there. There should be massive raids going on for illegal immigrants and for gangs across the city. If criminals fear the police and the public, they are less likely to commit crime. That’s why the citizens of Chicago should also be armed. Black Lives Matter, the New Black Panthers and the Nation of Islam are totally silent over Chicago’s war zone. Selective outrage is all they know.

Perhaps Rahm Emanuel should get some tips from Rudy Giuliani on what it takes to clean up the streets of a major city. It was done in New York, it can be done in Chicago. This bloodshed has to be stopped. Too many children have died and people live there in abject fear.