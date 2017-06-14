JUST IN: Republican Congressman Shot (VIDEO)

Horrifying news broke early this morning out of Alexandria, Virginia. A congressional baseball practice was underway for a game that was scheduled to take place Thursday night at Nationals Park when gunfire rang out. GOP Whip Steve Scalise was shot, along with several others, including two Capitol Hill police officers.

Scalise was shot in the hip by the gunman, who was armed with a rifle. An aide for Rep. Roger Williams was also shot, with five people altogether being taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unknown, although Scalise’s office confirmed that he has been taken into surgery, is in stable condition, and was in good spirits prior to being take into the operating room.

Two of the victims, however, are reportedly in critical condition. One person had to be taken by helicopter, with witnesses saying it was a female police officer.

Senator Jeff Flake was present during the practice, and reported that Scalise was left laying in the baseball field for as long as 10 minutes, with no one able to reach him due to the intensity of the gunfire. Rep. Mo Brooks, meanwhile, said that Scalise had to drag himself across the field to get out of view of the shooter.

“I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side of home plate and I hear a loud bam. And I look around and behind third base, in the third base dug out which is cinder blocks, I see a rifle and a little bit of a body and then I hear another blam and I realize there is an active shooter,” Brooks said in an interview with CNN. “At the same time, I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream. He was shot. He’s our majority whip. The gun was a semi automatic. It continues to fire at different people. All the people on the field scatter.”

Sen. Jeff Flake: Scalise "laid out there for at least 10 minutes, alone in the field. We couldn't get to him while there were shots." pic.twitter.com/P5Wo8elbNc — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 14, 2017

Rep. Ron DeSantis afterwards told police about a strange encounter he had just prior to the shooting. “As I was getting into the car with one of my colleagues, Jeff Duncan, there was a guy who walked up to us and asked if it was Republicans or Democrats out there,” he said. “And it was just a little odd and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened.”

However, it was later disclosed that this person was dressed in running clothes, while the shooter was wearing jeans:

As @AlanMCole notes, Jeff Duncan says the man who asked him about party affiliation was in running clothes, Flake says shooter wore jeans. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul was also present during the shooting, and gave a harrowing account of what happened. He said he saw Scalise “shot but moving, and he’s trying to drag himself through the dirt out into the outfield”. He also said that there were aides lying in the field. “They’re trying to make a difficult decision, ‘Do we lay here, stay low and hope he doesn’t hit us?’,” he recalled. “Or does the shooter just advance and come closer and shoot you. So you have to make a decision at some point whether to stay or run.”

He also said that, without the presence of Capitol police, the scene would have been a massacre. As House Majority Whip, Scalise has a security detail that potentially saved many lives today. “Everyone probably would have died except for the fact that the Capitol Hill Police were there, and the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team,” Paul said.

Sen. Rand Paul describes scene at GOP baseball practice where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot https://t.co/ZHK26G4zSn — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 14, 2017

The shooter was described as being in a white male in his 40s or 50s, with dark hair, and wearing jeans. Police were able to shoot the suspect, and he is currently in the hospital and has not yet been identified.

Democrats, who were also practicing for Thursday’s game, quickly came together to pray for their fellow lawmakers:

President Donald Trump also released a statement about the shooting, as well as speaking out on Twitter:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017 .@POTUS statement pic.twitter.com/2pFZEYB0FL — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 14, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan also reacted:

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

For now, other politicians are left in fear, wondering if they are being targeted, or if this was just a random attack. More details will be reported as they come in.