Kid Shows Up at School With MAGA Hat – What Happened Next Is CHILLING

It’s no secret that Donald Trump brings out some passionate emotions in people, both positive and negative. But what most people understand is that violence is not acceptable, no matter how passionately you may feel about something. Except there is evidently a school that not only finds it acceptable for someone to violently attack another person for their political beliefs, they’ll also punish the victim for being attacked.

Gavin Cortina is a 12-year-old in sixth grade in the Parkway School District. He decided to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat to school one day, and that evidently infuriated a group of students, who confronted Gavin. One student harassed Gavin, and then beat him, while another student filmed it. “He got so frustrated that he pushed me,” Gavin said. “And he kept hitting me and backing me up until I got to my window of the bus and so I just had to push him out.”

In the video, the student beating up Gavin can be heard yelling, “You want to build a wall? You want to build a f**cking wall?!”

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The school investigated, and all of the students were punished — including Gavin. Gavin was suspended for four days, because a group of students decided to attack him, and he defended himself. His mother, who saw the video, was not shy about how she felt. “I saw him being berated and bullied and beat, literally beat, because he feels strongly about the world today,” she said. “I feel like my son was made an example of, it was a tricky situation, it was politically charged.”

Still, she posted on Instagram that she was proud of her son for standing up for himself.



So proud of you Gavin! #neverbackdown #maga A photo posted by Christina Cortina (@christinacortina_) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Still, due to the incident, Cortina says she may not let Gavin wear the hat to school again.