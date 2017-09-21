Lesbian Couple Beats And Tortures 5-Yr Old Son For Years- So Badly He’s Had 2 Strokes

Two lesbians have been convicted of torturing the five-year-old son of one of the women. The boy had been beaten so badly that he suffered two stroked from the beatings.

The lesbian couple included Rachel Stevens, 28, the boys’ mother and Rachel’s partner Kayla Jones, 25, who was the boy’s “stepmother.” The two women, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, have been sentenced to twenty years in jail for their crimes.

Doctors report that the boy had suffered months of abuse. Police only became involved in the situation when the child was transferred from a clinic in Muskogee to one in Tulsa because of the injuries on his face and the seizures. Doctors in Tulsa were suspicious of his injuries and determined that it was abuse, and not the unknown ailment as claimed by the lesbians.

At the time, Rachel and Kayla had even set up a GoFundMe page to help them raise money to pay for the boy’s care.

When the officers arrested the two on charges of abuse, their court documents showed that the child had been on different occasions tied up, confined with duct tape, locked in a small room for extended periods of time, and that both women would beat him with a belt. The child reported that his mother had smashed his hand with a hammer and that Kayla would kick him in the groin until he bled.

Here’s a June 2016 news report that was released when the two women were first arrested.

