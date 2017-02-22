Liberal Who Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Star With a Sledgehammer is Convicted of a Felony

This has to be one of the best things I have read all day. You probably remember how Donald Trump’s Hollywood star on the walk of fame has been demolished over and over again. Recently someone ever brought a sledge hammer and completely destroyed the star. And he has finally been sentenced and given a punishment for his crime. He will now be a felon for the rest of his life as well as face a series of serious repercussions.

The Hill explained the results of the trial below.

Man sentenced for vandalizing Trump’s Hollywood stars in Los Angeles man was sentenced Tuesday for destroying President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. James Lambert Otis, 53, pleaded no contest to one felony count of vandalism stemming from the incident last October, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Otis must pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. He must also serve three years of formal probation and 20 days of Caltrans work. Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was destroyed by a sledgehammer-wielding Otis in an early-morning attack Oct. 26, 2016. Otis reportedly dressed up as a construction worker, with his original plan being to auction off the star in New York City. The proceeds would purportedly have benefited the multiple women who accused Trump of sexual assault before Election Day.

Many feel like the punishment was too weak for the felony. What do you think? Was the punishment hard enough for this felon?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>