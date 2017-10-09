Madness: Man Accused Of Raping 12 Year-Old A Decade Ago Gets Joint Custody Of Victim’s Child

You’ll find it is really difficult to make me angry. I’m generally jaded enough that even genuinely upsetting things fail to get a rise out of me.

This, however, has got my blood boiling. I kid you not, there might actually be steam coming out of my ears.

I believe that it is important for families to stay together and for biological parents to love and raise their children together, but when that child is conceived as the result of a grown man raping a 12 year-old girl (who was not his only victim), I’m willing to make some exceptions.

The fact that the court saw fit to not only give this man an insultingly small sentence, but to then grant him joint custody of the child that resulted from his rape, means that there is something seriously wrong going on behind those doors. I’m not all schooled up on the law any whatnot, but even I can see that this is wrong on so many levels.

The piece of garbage you see above is named Christopher Mirasolo. While the assault carried a weight of not less than 25 years in prison (though life was an option,) Mirasolo plead guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced to a year. ONE YEAR, he got for raping and impregnating a 12 year-old.

Oh, but it gets better; he was released after only serving 6 months, because he needed to care for his sick mother.

According to the victim’s attorney, the young girl (who is now 21) was coerced into the back of Mirasolo’s car after sneaking out to go meet a boy. That’s when the nightmare began.

“She, her 13 year-old sister and a friend all slipped out of their house one night to meet a boy and the boy’s older friend, Mirasolo, showed up and asked if they wanted to go for a ride,” said Rebecca Kiessling. “They thought they were going to McDonald’s or somewhere.”

But unfortunately, that wasn’t what he had planned for the girls.

“Instead, he tossed their cellphones away, drove to Detroit where he stole gas from a station and then drove back to Sanilac County, where he kept them captive for two days in a vacant house near a relative, finally releasing the older sister in a park,” she recounted. “He threatened to kill them if they told anyone what happened.”

Oh yeah, this is totally the kind of guy you want raising a child.

According to reports, Judge Gregory S. Ross ordered a DNA test to establish the paternity of the child and as a result, ordered that the scumbag’s name was to be put on the birth certificate. He also gave Mirasolo the victim’s ADDRESS, without her consent.

Despite an assistant prosecutor claiming that they had her permission to do all of this, the victim denies ever being contacted by the court. Shockingly, the judge couldn’t be reached for comment.

The victim and her lawyer are going to court to fight this and let’s hope that not only is he prohibited from ever seeing the child, but the judge is investigated for misconduct.