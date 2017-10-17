Man Tortured His Girlfriend’s 8 Year Old Son to Death Because He Thought He Was Gay

A mother is supposed to protect her children, no matter what. But one woman not only didn’t protect her son, she allegedly worked with her boyfriend to savagely torture her innocent boy until he died. And the reason why is infuriating.

According to prosecutor Jon Hatami, Isauro Aguirre brutally tortured eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez because he thought he was gay. He is alleged to have doused the boy in pepper spray, made him eat his own feces and vomit, put lit cigarettes out on his skin, beat him with a bat, and shot him with a BB gun. Aguirre also allegedly bit the boy, fed him cat litter, whipped him, and kept him bound and gagged. Gabriel had a fractured skull, broken ribs, and burns.

Gabriel’s mother, Pearl Fernandez, is said to have been a complicit accomplice throughout the torture and abuse. Aguirre’s attorney admits that he killed Gabriel, but denies that he tortured him. “He is guilty of murder, but the special circumstance alleged, that he intended kill Gabriel with the infliction of torture, is not true,” the lawyer, John Allan, said. “Despite the horrific abuse, Isauro never intended for Gabriel to die.” Allan instead claims that Aguirre killed him accidentally after exploding into a fit of rage after Gabriel told his mother to leave him.

In 2013, Gabriel was consistently tortured for eight months until he died. When he finally died, the couple called 911, but according to Hatami, it wasn’t “to help Gabriel”. “They called 911 to cover up what they did,” he said.

Aguirre is also said to have forced Gabriel to dress up in girl’s clothes before school, and Hatami said that Aguirre didn’t like Gabriel because he thought he was gay. “The evidence will show that the defendant is nothing more than a bully,” Hatami said. “He was a security guard who intentionally tortured and abused a helpless and innocent little boy.” While Aguirre weighed 270 pounds when Gabriel died, the poor boy weighed just 59 pounds.

A paramedic, James Cermak, said there was an “unbelievable” amount of damage done to Gabriel’s body when they responded to the 911 call. “Strangulation marks around his neck. His ankles were swollen. I believe his left palm looked like it was burned. Bite marks, bruises head-to-toe, skull fractures,” he said, recounting the injuries he saw. Jurors were also shown photos of Gabriel’s battered, tortured body. Hatami also showed the jury text messages that he claims prove that Aguirre and Fernandez conspired together to kill Gabriel.

Fernandez will be tried separately after Aguirre’s trial, which is expected to take about eight weeks. Four social workers who were assigned to Gabriel’s case will also be tried for criminal negligence in connection with Gabriel’s death. Multiple reports were filed about the abuse Gabriel was suffering, but the social workers never removed Gabriel from the home — which would have saved his life.