Maybe Las Vegas Shooter Just Listened to Liberals: 25 Liberal Calls for Violence [VIDEO]

1. Tim Kaine Calls For Fighting in the Streets

While running as Hillary Clinton’s Vice Presidential choice, Tim Kaine called for fighting in the streets. He said this while doing an interview on Morning Joe: “So, the way we get outside the bubble is we take advantage of this tremendous public outcry against the administration. What we’ve got to do is fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets, fight online, fight at the ballot box, and now there’s the momentum to be able to do this. And we’re not afraid of the popular outcry, we’re energized by it and that’s going to help us do our job and do it better.” Kaine has also refused to condemn the domestic terrorist group Antifa… his son belongs to them and has been arrested for violent acts.

2. Loretta Lynch Wanted Bloodshed and Violence Against Republicans

Loretta Lynch has called for the left to resist the GOP and President Trump, even if it means revolution and blood in the streets. “We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers. They’ve marched, they’ve bled, yes some of them have died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before; we can do this again.”

3. Barack Obama Asked His Supporters to Rise Up

Obama is very careful with his words, but if you parse them, you definitely get his meaning. At one point during a farewell speech to the troops, Obama reminded them, “We’re a nation that believes freedom can never be taken for granted. And that each of us has a responsibility to sustain it; the universal right to speak your minds and to protest against authority; to live in a society that’s open and free; that can criticize our president without retribution.” That is not true while you are in the military. You live under a different set of rules and you obey the Commander in Chief, who is the President of the United States. Obama knows this and what he just said there is nothing less than a call for the military to rise up against President Trump.

4. CNN Announced Who Would Take Over the Government If All Elected Republicans Were KILLED During Trump’s Inauguration

While President Trump was being inaugurated, CNN took a bizarre turn on air to explain the line of succession should all elected Republicans be killed during the event. Per The Washington Free Beacon, CNN correspondent Brian Todd described the complicated situation that would arise should the President, Vice President, Speaker of the House and President Pro Tempore of the Senate become incapacitated (killed) during the inauguration. He then questioned who would be the “designated survivor.” Perhaps this was meant to promote the show of the same name. More likely it was wishful thinking. Todd explained that after the first four aforementioned options are exhausted, the presidency would go to the Secretary of State, but should he be incapacitated as well, then it would fall on the other Cabinet positions.

As it played out, by the day of the inauguration, there were no Trump administration Cabinet positions sworn in, which allowed CNN to note that the Obama administration could possibly remain in power. “On the day of the inauguration, as a precaution, a Cabinet secretary called the designated presidential successor will not attend the inauguration, ready to step in if something happens,” Todd said. “But, it won’t be a Trump Cabinet secretary, since none of them have been confirmed yet. It will be an Obama appointee.”

5. Shakespeare in the Park Stabs ‘Trump’ to Death in Performance of ‘Julius Caesar’

New York City’s Public Theater held a production of Julius Caesar as a part of their Shakespeare in the Park event. This time it had a twist with Caesar looking an awful lot like President Trump and his wife having a Slavic accent. It was a thinly veiled incitement to assassinate the President and sponsors such as Bank of America and Delta Airlines were quick to pull their funding. They have vowed to go on performing the abomination. Nothing like acting out stabbing a sitting President to death on the Senate floor.

6. Snoop Dogg “Shoots” Trump in the Head in Music Video

Snoop Dogg did a music video that showed him shooting President Trump in the head and killing him. Trump was dressed like a clown as were most of the others in the video. There was also drug use, etc. The California rapper had this to say: “I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f*cking clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” the rapper told Billboard. Evidently, presidential assassination adds to his street cred.

7. Kathy Griffin ‘Beheads’ Trump in Graphic Photo

Kathy Griffin did a photoshoot with what looked like the bloody decapitated head of President Trump. Since then, she has lost her New Year’s Eve gig with CNN and has had to basically cancel her comedy tour. The gag she pulled was instantly reminiscent of ISIS videos and extremely graphic. She has since blamed Trump and says he ‘broke her’ over it. She has doubled down and vowed that she will keep making fun of the President. She did at one point apologize and had a long chat with the Secret Service. Since then, she has retracted her apology.

8. Madonna – “I’ve Thought a Lot About Blowing Up the White House”

At the anti-Trump Women’s March in January, Madonna spouted her hate: “Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” she told the crowd to roaring applause. “Are you ready to shake up the world?” Madonna asked. “Welcome to the revolution of love, to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny, where not just women are in danger but all regionalized people. Where being uniquely different, right now, might truly be considered a crime.” Madonna has held other concerts where she has railed against the President as well.

9. Robert De Niro: “I’d Like to Punch Him in the Face”

Robert De Niro, a legendary actor, has a special hatred for President Trump: “He’s a punk, he’s a dog, he’s a pig, he’s a con, he’s a bullsh*t artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about, doesn’t do his homework, doesn’t care, thinks he’s gaming society, doesn’t pay his taxes,” De Niro proclaimed bitterly. “He’s an embarrassment to this country,” he added. “He talks [about] how he wants to punch people in the face… I’d like to punch him in the face.”

10. Joss Whedon: “I Want a Rhino to F*ck Paul Ryan to Death”

Joss Whedon, of FireFly and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fame, has gone totally unhinged over President Trump. He’s just vile. A devout supporter of Hillary Clinton, he also hates Paul Ryan (R-WI). “Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f*ck @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon tweeted. He also tweeted after the election that Trump “CANNOT be allowed a term in office.”

11. David Simon: “Pick Up a G*ddamn Brick” if Trump Fires Robert Mueller

David Simon, who created HBO’s The Wire, was enraged when he heard that President Trump was considering firing Robert Mueller, who is overseeing the Russia investigation. He suggested that Americans “pick up a goddamn brick” if the President followed through. “If Donald Trump fires Robert Mueller and is allowed to do so, pick up a goddamn brick. That’s all that’s left to you,” Simon tweeted June 12th. He laughingly claimed it was not an incitement to violence.

12. Mickey Rourke States, “He can suck my F* D*ck” and Threatens to Beat Trump with Baseball Bat

Per Breitbart, Actor Mickey Rourke went on a tirade against President Trump in an expletive-filled rant, calling him “the biggest scumbag on the planet” whose wife, Melania, is “one of the biggest golddiggers around” — while threatening to beat the candidate with a baseball bat. “Before I throw this first pitch out, I just want to say — the biggest scumbag on the planet is that maggot with an ‘f’ in front of it, Donald Trump.” He was far from done: “F*ck him, f*ck the horse he rode in on,” Rourke continued, adding: “I think his wife is one of the biggest golddiggers around. I know, I used to go out with a golddigger. I mean, how could you sleep next to that flabby, fat piece of sh*t and get your rocks off? Motherf*cker’s gotta have millions sticking out of his a**hole, I mean, you’ve gotta go to bed with that every night? You’ve gotta be a golddigger.” And he ended off with sheer liberal hyperbole: “Donald Trump can go f*ck himself, His wife said, ‘Oh, he’s a tough guy.’ He’s not a tough guy, he’s a bully and a b*tch and he can suck my f*cking d*ck. I’ll meet him in a hotel room any motherf*cking day of the week and give him a Louisville slugger. Kiss my motherf*cking ass you b*tch punk c***sucker.” Someone needs to wash his mouth out with soap AND disinfectant.

13. Actress Lea DeLaria Threatens to ‘Take Out’ Republicans and Independents with Baseball Bat after Trump Win

Lea DeLaria of the Orange is the New Black has her own suggestion for Trump: “[O]r pick up a baseball bat and take out every f*cking republican and independent I see,” DeLaria wrote, adding the hashtags “#f*cktrump,” “#f*cktheGOP,” #f*ckstraightwhiteamerica” and “#f*ckyourprivilege.” Members of the cast had appeared in an ad for Hillary Clinton during the last election.

14. Rapper YG Threatens Trump with “F*ck Donald Trump” Song

One of a number of rappers, YG, threatened Trump during the election in a song called “F*ck Donald Trump,” with lyrics that contained several threats toward the then-candidate. “I like white folks, but I don’t like you/All the n*ggas in the hood wanna fight you/Surprised El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you/Surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t tried to find you/Have a rally out in L.A., we gon’ f*ck it up,” YG raps in the song. “You vote Trump then you’re prolly on dope/And if your ass do win, you gon’ prolly get smoked,” adds Hussle.

15. Marilyn Manson Kills ‘Trump’ in Music Video

Rocker Marilyn Manson in one of his music videos, portrayed Trump as dead on the ground. He stood over the lifeless form ripping pages out of the Bible. The body is decapitated and in a pool of blood. “It’s about the desperate acts of people who believe something that is preached by an unbeliever,” Manson told the Daily Beast of the explicit visuals in the video.

16. Everlast, the Rapper, Warns Trump – “I’ll Smack the F***ing Combover Off of Your Disgusting Moronic Scalp”

Per Breitbart, Rapper and former House of Pain front-man Everlast ripped into Donald Trump ordering the President to stop using his hit 90’s song “Jump Around” at campaign events and even threatened physical violence against him: “Hey @realDonaldTrump I’ll smack the fucking combover off of your disgusting moronic scalp you P.OS. #fuckdonaldtrump.” In a series of Twitter messages, the 46 year-old rapper wrote that he would send a cease and desist letter to Trump if the “scumbag” continued to play his hit song at rallies. “Hey @realDonaldTrump stop using my song jump around at your rallies you piece of shit. Cease and desist is coming you scumbag.”

17. Larry Wilmore Jokes About Suffocating Trump with ‘Pillow They Used to Kill Scalia’

Former late-night host and Daily Show contributor Larry Wilmore joked about suffocating Trump during a segment on his Comedy Central show The Nightly Show. “Anyway, since we’re talking about bigotry, we have to mention Donald Trump,” Wilmore said. “Sorry everyone, I don’t wont to give him any more oxygen. That’s not a euphemism by the way; I mean it literally. Somebody get me the pillow they used to kill Scalia, and I’ll do it. I’ll do it!” He then acted it out and added: “I could get in trouble for that, actually!” But of course, he didn’t.

18. Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Puts Stephen Miller’s Head on a Spike

Stephen Colbert has regularly gone after President Trump and those around him. In February, he did a segment that showed Trump aide Stephen Miller being attacked in various shows. The segment included Miller being beaten by The Walking Dead‘s Negan and his spiked bat, and ended with the Trump aide’s head superimposed onto a spike in a parody of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

19. Sarah Silverman Suggests Military Could Help Overthrow Trump

Sarah Silverman suggested in February that the military could join with the anti-Trump “resistance” and help overthrow the President. “WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman tweeted. Silverman, who was one of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ earliest celebrity supporters, previously compared Trump’s victory to the Great Depression.

20. Kathy Griffin Promised to Beat Up Barron Trump

Kathy Griffin told a reporter for Vulture that she would be “happy to deliver a beat down” to both Donald and Barron Trump in December 2016. “You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, but my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron,” Griffin said at the Equality Now Gala on December 6. “I’m going to get in ahead of the game.” She has previously gone after Sarah Palin’s children as well.

21. Juan Thompson Threatened to Blow Up a Jewish Community Center

Juan Thompson, a former Chicago journalist was previously linked to a “pattern of deception” involving fabricating quotes and creating fake email accounts while writing for The Intercept, a New York-based online publication. Thompson, whose employment as a staff reporter for The Intercept ended more than a year ago, previously worked as an intern at Chicago Public Media WBEZ FM 91.5 and at DNAinfo.com Chicago. The prosecution is now being handled by the Terrorism & International Narcotics Unit and the General Crimes Unit. Assistant US Attorney Jacob Warren is in charge of the prosecution. He is very anti-Trump. One of his tweets stated this: “42% of Americans are filthy fascist appeasers and they should be taken out along with Trump.”

He was behind a threat to the ADL headquarters in Manhattan and he emailed the threat in a woman’s name he was stalking and said she was “behind the bomb threats against the Jews. She lives in NYC and is making more bomb threats tomorrow.” The next day, the ADL received a phone call claiming a bomb was in its headquarters. According to NBC, an anonymous threat emailed to a JCC in Manhattan earlier in February included Thompson’s own name. It said he “put two bombs in the office of the Jewish center today. He wants to create Jewish newtown tomorrow.”

22. Jeremy Christian, the Portland Killer and a Bernie Voter, Killed Two Men

An evil, hateful man by the name of Jeremy Joseph Christian, boarded a Portland, Oregon light-rail train where he proceeded to go on a tirade ranting, raving and shouting anti-Muslim slurs at two young women. He was violent and definitely a threat. A confrontation ensued and the vicious nut stabbed three guys… two of them died. Jill Stein blamed it on Trump, but it was exactly the opposite. The killer is a Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein supporter, not a Trump acolyte. Christian hates Jews as well and it could have just as easily been someone of that faith. He also hates the government and idolizes Timothy McVeigh. He also really hates the police. The guy is a smorgasbord of hate and a leftist.

23. The Huffington Post Asked for Trump’s Execution

Per The Daily Caller, the Huffington Post pulled a piece calling for the “execution” of President Donald Trump published by contributor Jason Fuller. He boldly declares in the title that “Trump must be prosecuted — if convicted in a court of law — executed.” Fuller doesn’t stop there, however, as he insists that “impeachment isn’t enough” to “drain the swamp” and to do so means doling out the “ultimate punishment [execution]” in order to fully restore the moral compass of the U.S.

In another instance of hate from HuffPo in response to a tweet from Dana Loesch about gun control, Huffington Post contributor Pascal Robert told her she should be raped and described a sick sexual fantasy. “I know you would look lovely with thigh high stockings and would love to have a brother give to you up the ass. Wouldn’t you?” Robert said.

24. James Hodgkinson Shot Republicans at a Charity Baseball Practice

James T. Hodgkinson, the Bernie Sanders acolyte and the demon who shot five Republicans at a charity baseball practice, including Congressman Scalise, an aide, a lobbyist and two police officers, had a nifty assassination list on his person it would seem. On that list were Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks. It also included Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Tennessee Rep. Scott DesJarlais and Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith. All six belong to the conservative House Freedom Caucus. It was an assassination to-do list.

25. Phil Montag Called for the Execution of Republican Steve Scalise

Nebraska Democratic Official Phil Montag called the injured Scalise a “motherf*****” and wished he had died as a result of the shooting. Montag was removed from his position and tried to cover his words saying it was taken out of context. No, it wasn’t. Montag was the co-chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party’s technology committee and was removed from his position after being caught on video saying that he wished Representative Steve Scalise had been killed. “That motherfucker, the one that was shot…. this motherfucker, like his whole job is like to get people, to convince Republicans to fucking kick people off fucking health care. I hate this motherfucker. I’m glad he got shot, I’m glad he got shot. I’m not going to fucking say that in public. I wish he was fucking dead.”

