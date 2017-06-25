Mom Punished Toddlers By Leaving Them In Hot Car To DIE [VIDEO]

What a horrific story. A Texas mother decided to teach her children a lesson and locked them in her car in the Texas heat in the driveway. The children died a horrible death in the heat of that car. She has now been arrested and charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily harm. The mother is 25 years-old and she had a 2 year-old daughter and a sixteen month-old little boy. This all happened when the little girl refused to get out of the car when her mother called her. The mother proceeded to close the car with the children inside and went inside to get high and take a four-hour nap.

They say it probably reached 100 degrees in that car. I would bet it was higher than that. This happened on May 26th. When police were called to the scene, the mother initially lied. She claimed she was folding laundry while the children were playing outside and it was a tragic accident. She said she realized the children were missing after about a half hour of silence and discovered them unresponsive inside the car. Cynthia Randolph claimed she broke a window trying to get to her children… Juliet and Cavanaugh Ramirez. It was a all a lie.

From NY Daily News:

A Texas mother who left her two young children in a hot car as punishment has been arrested for their deaths. Cynthia Marie Randolph was charged with two first-degree felony counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily harm and was booked into the Parker County Jail on Friday, the Star-Telegram reported. The 25-year-old told investigators she'd been trying to teach her 2-year-old daughter a lesson when she refused to come out of the car when she was called. After being ignored by the girl, Randolph shut the door, went inside, smoked marijuana and then took a two-to-three-hour nap, according to the newspaper. A 16-month-old boy was also left in the vehicle, which likely reached a temperature of almost 100 degrees with the children inside.

The deaths of the children was deemed due to extreme heat exposure, but autopsies will be the definitive ruling here. You don’t have to be a genius to see how the children died, or to imagine what the poor babies went through as they passed away. That mother should get the death penalty for this as far as I’m concerned. She should rot in hell over it.

She repeatedly changed her story on how the children died before finally coming clean. What kind of mother does something like this? This woman is a monster. Some people just should not have children… EVER. She’s one of them.