Mother Wakes To Bloody Basement After Boyfriend Sexually Assaults Baby

Parents are supposed to protect their children — but sometimes they aren’t able to, and terrible things happen. One mother is having to go through her worst nightmate, after she found her daughter dead in the basement, covered in blood.

Benjamin Taylor has been charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse following the death of 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer. Emmaleigh’s mother found her in the basement, unresponsive, with no clothes on, and the lights turned off. She also found large amounts of blood on blankets and clothes in the basement.

At first, Taylor told authorities several different stories, but eventually claimed that he “blacked out” and didn’t remember what had happened. The baby’s mother says that she woke up around 4:45 am, found her daughter, and called for him to help, but he stood by and did nothing. So she called 911, and later admitted that she and Taylor had drank and smoked weed together that night, but police testified that Taylor did not seem intoxicated when they arrived.

Emmaleigh was taken to the hospital, where she died. It was later determined that she died of a skull fracture. Dr. Steve Eshenhaur, of Jackson General Hospital, said that she also had injuries to her lower extremities.

“The only way justice is going to be served is if he feels every ounce of pain that he caused her too,” said Danielle Adkins, a family member. “You literally would have thought he was a Prince Charming, she was so lit up inside,” another family member said of Emmaleigh’s mother. “He wanted to do things with her and he hung out with the kids.”

“These women who have children should forget having a man live with them and dating and having boyfriends!” one person wrote on Facebook in response to the horrifying story. “They need to take care of their children! Don’t have strange men in their lives! Stay away from men once you have children! TAKE CARE IF YOUR CHILDREN! Your children come first! You don’t need a man in your lives!”

“I don’t understand how people can do such disgusting things to a child much less an infant,” another person said. “I think the death penalty bus too easy, just let the inmates know what he did, even they have some moral codes and he will be taken care of in prison.”

“Sentence him to Life with absolutely no chance of parole,” someone argued, and added that the mother bears some responsibility. “Let the prison population do the rest. Also, being that the mother was so irresponsible the justice system should mandate a surgical procedure to insure she never again conceives a child whom she would probably end up putting in harm’s way!!!! Prayers offered to God to be with this little one…whether he guides her home or helps her to heal physically and mentally.”