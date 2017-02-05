Muslim student CAUGHT for fake hate crime, what he did is OUTRAGEOUS

A Muslim student at Beloit, a liberal college, reported that he was the victim of a hate crime when he saw anti-Muslim words spray painted on his dorm room door.

The campus was bewildered by this hateful act, only to later find out it was all a hoax.

The man who reported it, Micheal Kee, is actually the man who painted it. He vandalized his college campus with terrible anti-Muslim statements and then called it in, pretending to be the victim of hate crimes.

A Muslim student at a liberal arts college in Wisconsin has been arrested for spray painting reprehensible anti-Muslim messages on his own dorm room door and then filing a report claiming that he was the victim of a hate crime. The totally fake hate crime occurred last weekend at Beloit College, a 1,400-student bastion bursting with idiosyncratic individualists who enjoy leftist politics. The student who falsely claimed that he was a victim of a terrible hate crime is Michael Kee, campus police told regional Fox affiliate WQRF-TV. There were three spray-painted messages — all in bold red. In addition to “Sand nigger go home,” the other two messages read “#muslimban” and “Die,”

Kee confessed to the vandalism hate crimes after receiving a hate note of his own. Someone slipped an anti-Semitic note in his room that said:

“Kike, You should be gassed for what you say & do on this campus. Be worried cunt”

The note was reported and an investigation opened. I believe an investigation was opened because this was delivered specifically to a persons room and posed more of a violent threat than spray painting terrible words on a wall.

Kee then confessed because he wanted the campus to pay attention to him instead. He wanted his crime to have the same treatment.

Well not all crimes are the same, which is why his hateful, yet generic, spray painting wasn’t as important as a personal note with a violent threat.

This falls into place with the multitude of fake news and fake Muslim crimes sweeping our nation on leftist mainstream media.

He gets two thumbs down for this behavior. That’s not a good way to get people to pay attention to you. Do something more positive, friendly, and be amazing at your college instead.