NASA Intern Faces Outrageous Punishment for Downloading Child Porn

NASA… a government agency infiltrated by Chinese spies, communist activists and perverts. An intern there got caught downloading child pornography – in excess of 1,000 images y’all. His bosses let him keep working until he was arrested a month later even after he was caught. Uh yeah. And it gets worse… federal prosecutors decided not to prosecute Arthemuel Panes Hernaez. Later, he was convicted in a local court of the charges, but was only given four months in a county jail. Why, you ask… let me enlighten you. The judge feared it would hurt Hernaez’ internship at NASA.

The Daily Caller uncovered all of this through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The perv allowed investigators to search his laptop where they found his stash of photos. He also had videos that showed underage children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Sick doesn’t begin to cover it. The federal investigators then inexplicably told Hernaez he didn’t have to say anything and he was free to leave. Check your blood pressure and wipe your monitor off, because I know blood is shooting out of your eyes over this one.

An intern was caught downloading child pornography at NASA, but officials let him continue working until he was arrested in an agency office a month later, according to documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation's (TheDCNF) Investigative Group. Federal attorneys decided not to prosecute Arthemuel Panes Hernaez, despite his possessing around 1,000 pornographic images of children. Hernaez was later prosecuted in a local court but was only sentenced to four months in county jail after the judge feared a longer stretch could cost Hernaez his NASA internship. A federal investigator discovered "that a NASA intern was downloading child pornographic material onto his personal laptop" on Dec. 5, 2014, according to a NASA Inspector General (IG) report TheDCNF obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Hernaez allowed investigators to search his laptop. They "confirmed the presence of images and videos on the computer that appeared to depict naked underage children engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the report said. Investigators informed Hernaez that "he did not have to say anything and he was free to leave."

“I made a mistake. I will never do it again. I have child porn. Why am I not getting arrested?” Hernaez told investigators. He confessed to downloading and viewing the porn and said he knew doing so was illegal. Well, then… go forth and sin no more… not. This is insane. Why isn’t this guy locked up forever? Do we give leniency to pedophiles now? Evidently so.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California declined to prosecute Hernaez, but the reason was redacted from the IG report. Boy, I’d sure like to know that reason, wouldn’t you? Hernaez was ordered to pay $1,930 in fines and fees. Big freaking deal. He probably spent far more than that on kiddie porn. This guy is a clear and present danger to children and he’s still walking around and potentially working at NASA. He was also required to register as a sex offender. You’d think he’d lose his security clearance over that and he’s evidently no longer listed at NASA. But no one will comment and there are strangely no public files on this guy. This happened in 2014 during Obama’s reign of course. These agencies need to be gutted and rebooted. And how about we do background checks and real security clearances for a change? Just sayin’.