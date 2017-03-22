New DESPICABLE Twist in ‘Rockville Rape’ Case

I wrote on this horrific crime yesterday. A 14 year-old girl in Rockville, Maryland was at school. She stopped to talk to a 17 year-old illegal immigrant and his 18 year-old friend (who was admitted as a freshman). One is from El Salvador, the other from Guatemala. The boy asked her for a hug, which she gave him. Then he slapped her on the butt. She went walking through the halls with them. The boy asked her for sex, she said no. He asked again and then shoved her into a boy’s restroom they were passing. He shoved her into a stall and the two of them took turns at the girl. She was sodomized repeatedly, raped and forced to perform oral sex. Afterwards, she ran to school officials to report the crime. I read the court documents yesterday and the anger I felt over it was immeasurable.

At first, the boys denied it happened, but blood and semen at the scene of the crime proved otherwise. Parents are furious and are demanding that illegal aliens not be allowed at the school and for their city not to be a sanctuary city. Who can blame them? I halfway expected torches a pitchforks outside that school yesterday. And the superintendent had the nerve to say they would help the girl, but would not discriminate on nationality or religion, like that is the issue here and not the rule of law or our children’s safety. The governor of Maryland is ticked and things are not going to end well for that official. The school sent out an apology letter yesterday that didn’t do anything to alleviate fears among parents. Wonder how they apologized to that girl’s parents? I hope they sue that school into oblivion.

From Fox News:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

New, brutal details emerged Monday in the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl at a Maryland high school by two male students, at least one of whom was in the country illegally. The unidentified student at Rockville High School in Rockville, Md. was violently raped, sodomized and made to perform oral sex in a campus bathroom stall by the two males, according to court records. Jose O. Montano, 17, from El Salvador, and Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, 18, from Guatemala, were charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense after they allegedly attacked the girl at 9 a.m. last Thursday. “The victim was walking in a school hallway when she met two male students, identified as Montano and Sanchez. Montano asked the victim to walk with him and Sanchez. Montano asked the victim to engage in sexual intercourse. She refused,” Montgomery County Police said in a statement. “Montano asked the victim again and then forced her into a boy’s bathroom and then into a stall. Montano and Sanchez both raped the victim inside the bathroom stall.”

One of these boys had previously been convicted of a crime. Both are illegal as far as I know. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security databases, a Border Patrol agent stopped one of the boys — Sanchez-Milian — in August 2016 in Rio Valley Grande, Texas and determined he’d entered the country illegally from Mexico. Sanchez-Milian was ordered to appear before an immigration judge, but the hearing had not yet been scheduled. He has has no previous encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a spokesman from the agency said. An immigration detainer has now been filed by ICE.

More and more heinous crimes are being committed by illegal immigrants here in the US. It is spiraling out of control. On March 4th there was the brutal beating and murder of Nisa Mickens (15) and Kayla Cuevas (16) of Long Island, NY by members of the gang MS-13. The perpetrators of these savage murders originated from El Salvador and Honduras, and some were illegal aliens. That is just one of many. How long does this go on before we put a halt to it?

The 17 and 18 year-old boys were admitted as freshmen and were in the same class as the 14 year-old girl. I’d yank my kids out of that school and fast. And I won’t even write what I would do if that were my daughter. You don’t want to know. Sean Spicer and President Trump came out strongly yesterday in addressing this crime. It’s time as a nation that we face this issue and deal with monsters like this.