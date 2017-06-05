NEWS ALERT: Numerous Dead in Orlando – Terror Grips Nation

There has been a deadly shooting in Orlando, Florida this morning and it is just now unfolding. The sheriff’s office in Orange County is now reporting multiple fatalities. They say there is no active shooter, which must mean they are dead. The shooting happened at a business in an industrial park. The shooting comes one week before the anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub massacre in Orlando. It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history with 49 people killed by a gunman in the early morning hours of June 12th.

One woman came out of a restroom to see a body on the floor. It was a man. Some Orange County Fire and Rescue units were seen leaving the scene, but more than a dozen police vehicles remained. A deputy was also seen taking a police dog past cars in the parking lot to investigate them. Are they looking for explosives or a person? There is very little information here which makes it even scarier for people. The FBI joint terrorism task force has an official on the scene of the shooting which indicates this may be terrorism.

From the Orlando Sentinel:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is reporting this morning that the are “multiple fatalities” in a shooting on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Orlando. There is not an active shooter, however. “OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. In another Tweet, the sheriff’s office said, “Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information.” Forsyth Road has been shut down between University and State Road 50, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The crime scene is in a business in an industrial park area, and deputies appeared to be focused on one particular building. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The Sheriff’s Office mobile command truck just showed up at the shooting. A women’s sister who works at the business said the sister was in the bathroom when she heard shots. “She came out and saw a man on the floor,” the woman said. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was seen arriving at the scene and is expected to make a statement soon and brief the media on what has happened. Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs also just arrived.

The situation is contained the police are saying. We are getting more details as I write this. Five people are reported dead including the gunman. Police are now claiming this is not terrorism and is instead a work-related incident. We’ll see. Gunfire erupted at a business headquarters on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Orange County near Full Sail University at around 8:30 am, according to reports.

Another violent and sad day in Orlando. I have no idea if this is terrorism or really is just a crime. People are dead and it rips your heart out. More details will be forthcoming.

Breaking News: Multiple deaths confirmed after shooting in Orlando, Orange County sheriff says. https://t.co/A9HAqwhDS1 pic.twitter.com/jruavtu8cZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 5, 2017