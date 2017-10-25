Notorious Case Of Aspiring Starlet Who Was Cut In Half With ‘Joker Smile’ Carved On Face – SOLVED [PICTURES]

There are some criminal cases that stay in the public consciousness no matter how many years go by: Jack the Ripper, the Lindbergh kidnapping, the Manson murders. One unsolved crime has led to countless conspiracy theories, that of the Black Dahlia killing. But has it finally been solved?

Elizabeth Short was an aspiring actress who had moved to Los Angeles in the hopes of making it big. But tragically, the beautiful woman would never see her dreams come true. Instead, her life was cut short, in a crime so brutal that even now, decades later, the details are still shocking.

In 1947, Short’s body was found next to a sidewalk in a vacant lot. She had been tortured, strung up by the wrists, and beaten. She was given a Joker-esque smile, with cuts extending out the corners of her mouth. She also had been mutilated. Her body was completely severed in half, she had been anally raped with a foreign object — causing numerous abrasions — and her stomach was filled with feces.

There were many suspects, but the murder was never solved. The killer even came out of hiding in 1948, revealing two details about the murder that had not been leaked to the public. But he still was not caught, leading some to believe there was a cover-up in the homicide division.

But now, the murder has finally been solved — or so a new book claims. In “Black Dahlia, Red Rose: The Crime, Corruption, and Cover-Up of America’s Greatest Unsolved Murder”, author and legal sleuth Piu Eatwell claims to have solved the mystery of one of America’s most famous murders.