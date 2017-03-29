Numerous Dead, More Wounded in Major US City

This just never ends and eventually I fear that the government will have to step in to stop the blood bath. Chicago had another bloody weekend where three people died and 29 others were wounded. I don’t know why anyone stays there… I would get out of that killing field as fast as I could out of fear for my family and for myself. Your life expectancy in Chicago is not very long these days.

Everything from gang related shootings, to arguments, to just random murders seems to take place there. A lot of them. Most are related to gang activity and crime. Many are retaliatory. Children are gunned down across the city. I don’t think I would let mine go outside, but you aren’t safe inside either. In a city with the strictest gun laws in the nation, you stand a very good chance of being shot to death. Only the bad guys have guns there and the rest are helpless victims because of it.

From CBS Chicago:

Three people were killed and at least 29 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon. The most recent fatal shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. Tanisha Jackson, 30, was killed and two people were injured when they got in an argument with another group of people in the 900 block of West 76th Street, and two males pulled out guns and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Jackson, who lived in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, and a 28-year-old woman was grazed in the chest and refused medical attention. A 14-year-old boy was gunned down shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Laquan Allen was on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, authorities said. Allen suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. He lived in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Another person was killed just before 5 pm Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Tomorry Hill, 20, was walking in the 6600 block of South Laflin when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him repeatedly. He was just WALKING. Eighteen people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving two dead. More than 680 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, 121 fatally.

I know President Trump has offered help and he has increased the number of ATF agents there, but this is going to take a lot more than that to stop the slaughter. If the leaders in Chicago won’t do what needs to be done or can’t, then it’s time to send in the National Guard and end this. But it will never stop until the rule of law is reinstated and people are allowed to protect themselves. It’s only March and 121 are dead this year there… that is just staggering.