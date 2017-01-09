Numerous Wounded, At Least One Killed… [DETAILS]

Chicago is not off to a good start for 2017. Last year, the violence in the city skyrocketed, despite their draconian gun laws, and it appears that 2017 will be more of the same. Chicago had another bloody weekend, with 11 people shot and at least one person killed.

Saturday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting and found a man shot to death, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, which was still running. He was pronounced dead at the scene. But the unnamed man may not be the only one to die from gun violence over the past weekend. Another man was shot early Sunday morning; he was found lying in an alley, suffering a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man, 33, was shot after getting an argument with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the buttocks. The victim is listed as being in good condition. One of the victims of this weekend’s violence was, sadly, a 17-year-old boy, shot in a drive-by shooting as he walked down the street. He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was stable.

On Friday night, a man was shot in the knee after he said he was walking down the street and someone drove up asking to buy drugs. When they started arguing about the money, the man in the car shot him. The victim took himself to the hospital, and was in stable condition. The first shooting was early Friday evening, when a 23-year-old showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, which police believe happened when the man tried to carry out a robbery. He was listed in critical condition.

It’s only a few days into the first month of a new year, and already, Chicago is racking up the shootings. How many people have to be injured or killed before liberals realize that their little social experiment in Chicago isn’t working?