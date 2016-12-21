One DEAD After Assassination Attempt on Trump

This has got to be one of the most wacky defense stories I have heard in a long time. A New York man is actually stating in his legal defense that when he murdered a poor UPS driver, he was actually under the impression that he was heinously killing our President-elect, Donald Trump instead.

First of all, how is that better? Second…what a WHACK job. Which is probably why he’s pulling this number in court in the first place…to be considered a total nutcase.

Or, of course, he just might be unfit mentally and a danger to society…either way, something needs to be done about this to keep him off the streets.

His name is Justin Barkley and he is 38 years-old. He is now being charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing UPS driver, William Schumacher, while he was parked in a Walmart parking lot on December 8.

I cannot imagine how the family and loved ones of this poor UPS driver feel right now. Right before Christmas they lose someone to such a senseless wicked act, for no good reason at all… other than this fool stating he thought he was killing Trump? This story is just heartbreaking all around.

During Barkley’s arraignment hearing this past Monday, he attempted to enter a guilty plea. He insists that the person he killed was Donald Trump and not a UPS driver named Schumacher.

“I shot and killed Donald Trump purposely, intentionally and very proudly,” Barkley said at the hearing, according to The Ithaca Voice. He indicated he knew the difference between killing a person he thought was Trump and Trump himself, but suggested he still thought Trump was dead. When asked whether he could be convinced otherwise, Barkley replied “I hope not.”

Now the Judge has refused Barkley’s guilty plea and has given orders for the killer to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial or not.

If he is found fit and stands trial, if and when he is convicted, he can be facing up to 25 years to life in prison.

Sending prayers out to all those affected by this loss, may they be blessed with the comfort that only divine power can provide during this Holiday season.