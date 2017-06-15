Police Find Little Girls Inside Incestuous Trailer, Then Make ANOTHER Disturbing Discovery

“There was clothing, papers, trash, feces and cockroaches everywhere.” Those were the words of Peggy Sigler, a case worker who discovered a truly horrifying case of child abuse in Virginia, one that officials would say was one of the most disturbing cases they had ever seen.

Robert Eugene Clark was arrested along with his half-sister, Samantha Simmons, when they were found to be sexually abusing two children and forcing them to live in squalid conditions. The two girls were three and eight, living in separate mobile homes located next to each other.

The three-year-old was found in one mobile home, wearing nothing but a diaper and covered in dirt. She could only speak two words: her sister’s name, and the word “no”. Sigler described her as “feral”. The girl has since been placed with a foster home, and while she is improving, the now five-year-old has signs of developmental disorders likely due to the abuse she was forced to endure. She would often wake up at night crying, and would scream at times.

It was a miracle that the two girls even survived at all, given the conditions they were living in. “You walked in the home and the cockroaches would literally jump on you and crawl all over your body,” Sigler said. When she looked in the refrigerator, the food was covered in cockroaches as well. She also found a dead kitten on the floor.

In addition to these horrific living conditions, both girls were subjected to sexual abuse, thanks to an incestuous family that had been committing sexual abuse for generations. “There’s no other way to describe this than as a family orgy,” Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon said. “They were taught to perform sexual acts more so than they were taught to brush their teeth.” Moon described it as the most disturbing sex crime he has ever encountered as a prosecutor, and called for both to be put away for life.

Clark was sentenced to 65 years in prison, and Simmons was sentenced to 43 years.

Do you think their sentences were fair?