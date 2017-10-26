Racist Black Man Throws Liquid in White 13 Year-Old’s Face [VIDEO]

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating a racist crime in Queens. A big, bald black guy was carrying what looked like a water bottle. It evidently contained some kind of liquid with a burning chemical component. He threw it in the face of a 13 year-old white girl after he made anti-white remarks towards her. Her eyes burned and she had to be treated for the attack. The girl was just getting off the Q10 bus at Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill. It was approximately 3:30 pm on Tuesday when this happened.

The suspect came up behind the teenager and when she turned around, he yelled racist crap and attacked her. They think it was some kind of beverage. I hope it was nothing worse than that. At least it wasn’t acid. The girl was with her aunt, who followed him and took a picture of the guy as he ran off northbound on Lefferts Boulevard toward 97th Avenue. The girl was treated at Jamaica Hospital.

Vincent Evangelista is the teenager’s father. He says his daughter is feisty and strong. “She’s going to move on from this incident and not let this in any way affect her in the future.” Others are fearful of this guy doing this again… he’s still on the loose there. Surveillance video shows the man casually walking on the sidewalk and looking over his shoulder. He’s carrying the water bottle that contained the burning liquid in his hand.

“Normally she travels after school with her buddies, but she was part of an after school program and came back a little later,” Evangelista said. I’m pretty sure the kid was a random victim chosen for her skin color and convenience. She’s expected to be okay. Evangelista said they’ve lived in the neighborhood her whole life and won’t be changing their lifestyle. “As long as she feels safe taking the bus she can continue taking the bus,” he said.

Police have been pouring over surveillance video from a number of locations looking for this guy. Added patrols have been posted in the area as well. People are hoping they catch the guy quickly, so they don’t have to fear an attack. “The police came yesterday here and they went to the liquor store and they checked all the camera,” said Francisco Disla, who works nearby. “I hope they catch him,” said Kamle Dokhie of Richmond Hill. “I’m scared for myself because I travel on the bus all the time so I hope they do something about it fast.” “I think that’s really scary that he’s still on the loose because honestly I don’t want him doing anything like that to me or my friends,” said resident Nandanie Shamnarine.

The suspect is a black man in his 30s. He’s bald and was last seen in a dark hoodie and red shirt. He had on royal blue pants and tan and brown boots. Those with information on this creep should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. Let’s hope they catch this racist thug before he really hurts someone.