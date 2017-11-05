RAND PAUL ASSAULTED – At His Own House

On Friday afternoon, at 3:21 PM, Bowling Green, KY police responded to a call at the home of Senator Rand Paul. The Senator had been mowing his lawn when apparently a neighbor, Rene Boucher, is alleged to have come out of nowhere and tackled him, causing minor injuries. Senator Paul was not transported to the hospital. His attacker, Mr. Boucher was arrested and charged with 4th degree assault. According to Kentucky State Police, he was being held in the Warren County Detention Center but has since been released on $7,500.00 bond.

Kelsey Cooper, the Senator’s Kentucky Communications Director, said, “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

The Kentucky Board Of Elections has verified that Boucher is a registered Democrat. As well, there is a person of the same name who works as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green. It is not known if that person is the same person who attacked Senator Paul.

The Senator is said to be fine, having sustained only a minor injury. Mr. Boucher could face up to a year in jail if convicted. The motive for the assault is unknown at this time.

This incident may simply be a feud between neighbors. Or it may be politically motivated. The facts are not yet in. A person ought to be able to mow the lawn without being set upon by a neighbor. Hopefully, this man was not acting from a political motive. If he did, that says some negative things about the current beliefs of Leftists. It would seem to show that they believe violence is a reasonable response to political disagreements. But again, the motive for the assault is not yet known. So, this is mere speculation until the evidence is made clear by law enforcement.

The American Left politicizes everything. If this attack is political, it seems even lawn mowing is a political statement. This man must have been unhinged about something and he decided to act upon it. And now he may have to go to jail for a year. That is definitely not worth it. His career, his family, none of them mattered in those rash moments. Now he has to face the consequences. One can only wonder what he was thinking about as he raged over to his neighbor’s house and attacked him while he was cutting the grass. Not only is it illegal, it’s foolish to attack a man with a sharp lawn mower.

We may learn the details of the perpetrator’s motivation soon. But until then, best wishes to Senator Paul for a speedy recovery and a much better neighbor in the future!