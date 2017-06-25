Seriously SICK Man Found Having ‘Relations’ With Donkey – Now Owner Demands ‘Shot-Gun’ Wedding?!

In Roadhouse, a village in Limpopo Province, South Africa, equus asinus marriage has become an issue. A local farmer, having caught a perverted bestiality focused intruder with his donkey more than once, is now demanding the man marry the donkey.

The farmer has approached the village elders for justice, saying, “When I went to him he said he was sorry about it but I’m not satisfied as it was not for the first time that he committed the same act.”

The acting Headman Daniel Ngobeni,said, “Because of the man’s absence we have transferred the matter to the Shigalo Tribal Authority Council.” Secretary of the Shigalo Tribal Authority Council, Thompson Ntlamu, is investigating and said,”We summoned the man and he will appear to answer to charges against him.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Only time will tell if this desperate depraved man will say ‘I do’ to a donkey. But one thing is for sure, the entire situation is asinine. In addition to the utter immorality of having sex with animals, there’s the question of disease or danger. One can only hope this guy gets a swift kick. The Bible, God’s word, has something to say about this. In Leviticus 18:23, it says:

“A man must not defile himself by having sex with an animal. And a woman must not offer herself to a male animal to have intercourse with it. This is a perverse act.”

‭‭



Indeed, it is a perverse act. And one that may prove to be the undoing of this twisted man. Nature has certain laws. Not mating with animals is one of them. Breaking nature’s laws always brings bad consequences. As they say, be careful what you wish for, you just may get it. This mentally and morally sick man wished for and engaged in physical relations with a donkey. Now, if the owner gets his way, he’ll have that donkey for a lifetime in marriage. Unintended consequences.