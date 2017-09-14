Shirtless Hurricane Irma Looters Arrested For Stealing Power Pole [VIDEO]

Cops in Florida are cracking down on looters. Two idiot looters were arrested yesterday after an officer found a utility pole strapped to the top of their car in Jacksonville. They are trying to take down as many thieves as they can. There just seem to be an awful lot of them out there. And why a utility pole for Pete’s sake? The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of the shirtless men sitting handcuffed on the sidewalk. “These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. Wonder what they intended to do with a power pole.

Florida officials are working day and night to get the power back on. My friend Denise is still without power. No air conditioning and it is oppressively hot. She’s miserable and these asshats are making things worse. 2.6 million people in Florida are still without power. That’s nearly a quarter of the state. It’s better now though. Two days ago, it was 15 million without power. But there’s a long way to go still before everyone is cool and able to stand the heat there while they put their lives back together.

42 year-old Blake Lee Waller and 46 year-old Victor Walter Apeler were arrested on grand theft charges after someone reported seeing them load the pole onto a sports utility vehicle… in broad daylight no less. According to a police report, an officer noticed a light pole missing from the top of a bridge. Shortly thereafter he spotted a vehicle with a pole strapped on top of it. He stopped the vehicle and took the men into custody.

I love the excuse they gave. Apeler told the officers that he was moving the pole because it was on the ground close to traffic lanes. Right. It turns out that Apeler had 72 scrap metal-related transactions for recycling since this past January. These arrests are just one incident of a rash of arrests the police are making to crack down on looting after Hurricane Irma. Police are sending out extra patrols to nail people over stealing.

More than 50 suspected looters were arrested during Hurricane Irma. 26 of them were accused of breaking into the same Walmart store on the north side of Miami. Miami Deputy Chief Luis Cabrera issued a stern warning to would-be looters as officers began their 12-hour shifts. “I said we would not tolerate criminal activity or looting or anybody who takes advantage of our residents,” Cabrera said at a news conference Tuesday. “I was not joking.” Other police departments across Florida have also taken to Twitter to warn looters that if they commit the crime, they will do the time. Good for them.

These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO pic.twitter.com/q6VKOvPKuU — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 13, 2017

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017