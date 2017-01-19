SHOCK! 17-Yr Old Female Convicted For Raping A Man At Knifepoint

In a scenario that is not one that is heard all that often a 17-year old girl from Michigan has been charged with raping a man at knife point.

Her name is Lestina Marie Smith, and she is being charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

She has charges from an incident that took place earlier this month involving Smith and a 19-year old man.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Authorities have reported that Smith pulled a knife on the male victim then proceeded to force him to engage in both oral and vaginal sex with her.

The victim’s name has not been released due to the nature of the crime being brutally sexual. There have been no additional details released about the the assault by police as of yet.

Smith was ordered to be held without bond at Saginaw County jail and she is scheduled to return to court next month for a probably cause hearing.

If Smith is convicted of all felonies that are being charged, this 17-year old woman could be sentenced to a lifetime in prison.

Her social media account is being flooded with support from family, friends, and others, including her brother, who have all rallied together around the suspect and posting messages of support on her Facebook account.