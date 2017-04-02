Shocking arrest in rape of 15-year-old Chicago girl streamed on Facebook Live

Dozens of people watched a 15-year-old girl get raped on Facebook Live – and it seems like literally no one called the cops. America was stunned to hear of this horrible rape crime and even more shocked when they learned that people watched without trying to help stop the terrible event from happening.

In an update to that awful crime, the Chicago police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for his connection with the sexual assault that was shown LIVE to people on Facebook. Since when are 14-year-olds raping people? What is going on in Chicago that this is what teens are doing now? He’s facing a plethora of charges and his life is essentially over. If he’s released early for this heinous crime, I’ll be shocked and disappointed in the justice system. You can’t let this slide.

In an update to that awful crime, the Chicago police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for his connection with the sexual assault that was shown LIVE to people on Facebook.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody Saturday night in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed live on Facebook last month. Chicago Police announced the arrest of the first “of several juvenile offenders” in the assault, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter. The boy is facing felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said. The girl and her family received threats and she was taunted on social media as news of her assault came out, police said.

The boy is facing felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, police said.

We need all parents to invest in their children and be the best parents they can be. We cannot let this happen to another girl.

We need all parents to invest in their children and be the best parents they can be. We cannot let this happen to another girl. We cannot let another boy turn into a monster.