SHOTS FIRED Near U.S. Capitol [VIDEO]

A black, young woman rammed a police car near the US Capitol this morning and then she tried to mow down several officers before they opened fire on her. She has now been taken into custody. She first slammed the patrol car and then deliberately aimed at police officers near Washington Avenue and Independence Avenue, several blocks away from the White House, around 9:30 am, ABC News reported. No one was hit during the gunfire. She was taken into custody at 3rd Street and Independence Avenue approximately 15 minutes later. No one was injured by her car. Police do not suspect terrorism, but I would call trying to kill police officers domestic terrorism if nothing else.

The motive is unknown and it’s not clear whether the incident was intentional, according to the FBI which is assisting Capitol Police at the scene. Are you kidding me? She absolutely meant to do this. Police will hold a press conference later Wednesday. Capitol Hill police officers with M-4 carbines and riot shotguns are still patrolling the grounds just in case. I doubt they have any way of knowing if this was just her or if others were involved at this point.

From Breitbart:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Multiple reports state gunshots were fired outside the Rayburn House Office Building around 9:30 a.m on Wednesday. Capitol Hill police officers with M-4 carbines and riot shotguns are patrolling the grounds. Other reports say the incident involved a truck driver ramming a police cruiser and trying to escape on foot. ABC News reported: U.S. Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House office building. The suspect apparently struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot, according to Metro DC Police. At some point, Capitol Police fired shots, but no one was hit. The suspect was apprehended at 3rd and Independence Ave, and has been taken into custody.

Things are getting very dicey in DC these days. I would love to know this woman’s background and what they find out about her. Is she just a cop-hater or is she tied to Black Lives Matter or some other group? All those questions need to be answered and fast.

ABC News is reporting the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver pulled a U-turn and fled the scene, apparently striking another vehicle and nearly hitting officers. A brief pursuit ensued until the female suspect was stopped at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House Office Building, police said. I lean much more towards this being deliberate. I guess we’ll see.

Shots fired on Capital Hill. We are locked inside the #Rayburn House building. pic.twitter.com/78lM8HWWOR — Cherry Street Films (@cherrystfilms) March 29, 2017

#UPDATE: Suspect in custody after shots fired near US Capitol; Capitol Police cruiser struck https://t.co/tMF25ZT9Hj pic.twitter.com/co8vvNivyA — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 29, 2017

BREAKING: DC police say a driver struck a Capitol Police cruiser then tried running over other officers who were on foot. Now in custody. — devindwyer (@devindwyer) March 29, 2017

Sounded like shots fired at the Capitol. Our view from Rayburn. pic.twitter.com/gPerfVGM2s — Drew Griffin (@GriffDrew4) March 29, 2017